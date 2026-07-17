Baldwin County Commission Announces Significant Road & Bridge Meeting – July 14

The Baldwin County Commission invites the public to attend a Road and Bridge Meeting on Tuesday, July 14 at 8:30 a.m. in the Central Annex Auditorium, 22251 Palmer Street, Robertsdale. This will be a major infrastructure-focused session, with presentation of extensive updates and long-range plans for Baldwin County’s transportation network.

• Proposed revisions to the County’s Masterplan and Future Land Use Map (FLUM)

• A proposed 10-year roadway connectivity plan

• A proposed 10-year intersection improvement plan, including 45 identified intersections

• The status of County bridges and planned replacement schedules

• Infrastructure cost considerations

• Long-term funding discussions This meeting is open to the public, and all residents, municipal leaders, and stakeholders are encouraged to attend.

For individuals unable to join in person, the session will be recorded, and the full video will be made available on the Baldwin County website following the meeting.