Baldwin County Probate Judge Reports Results of Stockton Planning & Zoning Vote

The Baldwin County Probate Judge has announced the results of today’s community-driven vote in Stockton regarding whether residents support the Area of Planning and Zoning District 3 being placed under the planning and zoning jurisdiction of the Baldwin County Commission.

Residents of Planning District 3 voted in favor of county planning and zoning oversight in a citizen-initiated process today.

Vote Results:

Yes — 215 No — 161 Total County: 376

The Probate Judge’s office oversaw and reported today’s tally in accordance with Alabama law governing community-requested planning and zoning referenda. Certification of the results will follow standard procedural requirements.