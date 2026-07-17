Baldwin County Probate Judge Reports Results of Stockton Planning & Zoning Vote
The Baldwin County Probate Judge has announced the results of today’s community-driven vote in Stockton regarding whether residents support the Area of Planning and Zoning District 3 being placed under the planning and zoning jurisdiction of the Baldwin County Commission.
Residents of Planning District 3 voted in favor of county planning and zoning oversight in a citizen-initiated process today.
Vote Results:
Yes — 215 No — 161 Total County: 376
The Probate Judge’s office oversaw and reported today’s tally in accordance with Alabama law governing community-requested planning and zoning referenda. Certification of the results will follow standard procedural requirements.
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