Baldwin County Commission Announces Update for Traffic Signal at SR 104 and St. Michaels Way

The Baldwin County Commission, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), announces the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of State Route 104 and Saint Michael Way in Fairhope. This improvement is part of a continued effort to enhance roadway safety and accommodate increasing traffic near St. Michael Catholic School.

ALDOT installed the new signal this week, and it will operate in flash mode until Tuesday, July 21, 2026, allowing motorists time to adjust to the new intersection pattern.

• Flashing red: Drivers must stop, then proceed when safe.

• Flashing yellow: Drivers should slow down and proceed with caution. Morning arrival and afternoon dismissal at St. Michael Catholic School have historically produced significant congestion, and this joint project directly addresses those needs.

To ensure the signal is fully functional prior to the start of school, timber poles have been installed temporarily. Permanent galvanized steel poles will be installed at a later date after fabrication is complete. Baldwin County has contributed funding for upgraded galvanized steel signal poles to improve durability and storm resilience, further strengthening long-term safety along the corridor. The Commission encourages drivers to stay alert and use caution as they adjust to the new signal.