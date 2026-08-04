LoneStar Tracking Expands Satellite-Powered GPS Solutions for Cattle and Livestock Monitoring

LoneStar Tracking delivers satellite-powered livestock monitoring solutions designed to help ranchers track cattle in remote areas without cellular coverage.

Technology should work wherever our customers need it most, including the remote locations where traditional connectivity is limited” — Charlie Nichol

SAN MARCOS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoneStar Tracking , a provider of GPS tracking and remote monitoring solutions, is expanding its satellite-powered livestock tracking technology to help ranchers, farmers, researchers, and agricultural organizations monitor animals in some of the most remote environments around the world.Traditional livestock monitoring can become challenging across large ranches, pastures, and areas with limited cellular connectivity. LoneStar Tracking’s satellite-enabled cattle tracking solutions provide ranchers with reliable location visibility where conventional GPS devices may struggle due to network limitations.Using advanced satellite communication technology, LoneStar Tracking’s livestock tracking solutions allow users to monitor cattle locations, review movement history, and improve herd management from virtually anywhere.“Large-scale ranching requires reliable technology that works beyond the boundaries of traditional cellular networks,” said Charlie Nichol at LoneStar Tracking. “Our goal is to give ranchers the ability to understand where their animals are, improve operational efficiency, and provide peace of mind even in the most remote locations.”The demand for smart agriculture technology continues to grow as ranchers and agricultural businesses look for ways to improve efficiency, reduce losses, and better manage large areas of land.GPS livestock tracking provides valuable information that can help with:- Locating cattle across expansive ranch properties- Recovering animals that have wandered or become separated from a herd- Monitoring livestock movement patterns- Improving ranch management decisions- Reducing time spent searching for animals manually- Supporting research and conservation effortsUnlike traditional tracking systems that depend solely on cellular networks, satellite-powered tracking provides a solution for environments where cellular coverage may be unavailable, including remote ranches, mountainous terrain, deserts, and other challenging locations.LoneStar Tracking serves customers across agriculture, transportation, construction, marine, government, and research industries by providing GPS tracking solutions designed for real-world applications.The company’s livestock tracking technology is part of its continued mission to connect people, equipment, and animals through reliable location intelligence.“Whether managing hundreds of cattle across thousands of acres or monitoring animals in remote environments, access to accurate location data can transform the way operations are managed,” said Nichol.As agriculture continues adopting connected technology, LoneStar Tracking remains focused on developing practical GPS solutions that help businesses and organizations improve visibility, security, and efficiency.For more information about LoneStar Tracking’s livestock tracking solutions, visit www.lonestartracking.com

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