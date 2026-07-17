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Buchanan County I-29 pavement repair scheduled to begin July 20

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, is scheduled to begin overnight pavement repairs on Monday, July 20 on Interstate 29 from Pigeon Creek in Buchanan County (mile marker 39.8) to the Platte County line (mile marker 31).

When the pavement repair is completed, crews will begin resurfacing the interstate and ramps.

Traffic Impacts: I-29 will be narrowed to one lane between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. with an 11-foot width restriction in place. Motorists should expect delays.

The resurfacing is scheduled to be completed by mid-October 2026.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phones down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org/northwest.

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Buchanan County I-29 pavement repair scheduled to begin July 20

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