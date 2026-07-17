Kansas City area maintenance work for July 20-24

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO – The Missouri Department of Transportation will be performing maintenance work throughout the Kansas City region from July 20 through July 24. All work is weather permitting.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Route OO between Missouri Route 131 and Route HH: flagging operations with pilot cars from Monday, July 20 until Thursday, July 23, from approximately 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., for pavement work.

JOHNSON COUNTY

MO 23 between MO D and MO Y: flagging operation on Monday, July 20 from approximately 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., for pavement work.

JCT of MO 2 and MO T: flagging operation on Monday, July 20 from approximately 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., for brush work.

MO D between U.S. 50 and Business 50: CLOSED on Tuesday, July 21 from approximately 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., for pavement work.

MO 23 between MO EE and MO 2: flagging operation on Wednesday, July 22 from approximately 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., for pavement work.

MO FF between U.S. 50 and NE310: flagging operation on Thursday, July 23 from approximately 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., for pavement work.

SALINE COUNTY

MO ZZ at MO 127: flagging operation on Monday, July 20 from approximately 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., for pavement work.

MO UU at MO 65: flagging operation on Tuesday, July 21 from approximately 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., for pavement work.

MO Z at MO 20: CLOSED on Wednesday, July 22 from approximately 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., for pavement work.

MO N at MO 65: flagging operation on Monday, July 20 until Friday, July 31 from approximately 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., for pavement work.

CASS COUNTY

MoDOT maintenance crews often perform other tasks throughout the work week such as pothole patching, litter pick-up, sign repairs, brush cutting, and other operations that are not included above as they pose limited impacts to traffic.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).