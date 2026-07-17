Turning restrictions on South Ten Mile Drive in Jefferson City next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Traffic on South Ten Mile Drive in Jefferson City will temporarily shift onto gravel roads with limited access to Missouri Boulevard next week. Construction crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to replace the culvert where the two roads meet.

Around the clock, July 21-24, traffic on South Ten Mile Drive will shift onto temporary gravel roads on either side of the existing intersection with Missouri Boulevard. During this traffic shift the following restrictions will be in place:

Drivers on S outh Ten Mile Drive will only be able to make a right turn onto eastbound Missouri Boulevard. There will be no access to westbound Missouri Boulevard .

The right lane of eastbound Missouri Boulevard will be closed west of S outh Ten Mile Drive. The left lane will remain open.



This work is part of a project to reduce congestion, alleviate back-ups, and increase safety for the approximately 20,000 vehicles that travel this section of Missouri Boulevard each day. The project is expected to wrap up in early November. For more information about the improvements being made, please visit Missouri Boulevard Intersection Improvements in Cole County | Missouri Department of Transportation.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones. Motorists are advised to use extra caution through work zones, obey all traffic signs, and avoid any distractions.

For traffic updates or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit our Traveler Information Map. Information is also available 24/7 via social media. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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