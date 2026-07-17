PUBLIC NOTICE: Lewis County Land Bank Corporation Board of Directors Meeting

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the inaugural meeting of the Lewis County Land Bank Corporation Board of Directors will be held on:

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Location: Lewis County Courthouse

Legislative Chambers, 2nd Floor

7660 North State Street

Lowville, NY 13367

This meeting is open to the public in accordance with the New York State Open Meetings Law.

One member of the Board of Directors will participate remotely via videoconference as permitted by applicable law. The public is welcome to attend the meeting in person at the location listed above. A virtual viewing option is also available using the meeting link below:

Virtual Meeting Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/288994517752276?p=hxZd2pkzOjLzyXAlMq

The meeting will be audio and video recorded for the purpose of preparing the official meeting record. A recording and transcript of the meeting will be maintained by the Lewis County Land Bank Corporation and made available in accordance with applicable law and Corporation policy.

Dated: July 17, 2026