Revive7 Plus Lash Serum Named Best Lash Serum of 2026 by The Beauty Awards

Award Winning Revive7 Plus Lash Serum

Recognized by Chatelaine, HELLO! Canada, and Fashion Magazine

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The search for longer, fuller, healthier lashes has a clear winner. Revive7, the Canadian beauty brand behind the globally recognized Revive7 Plus Lash Serum, has been named Best Lash Serum of 2026 by The Beauty Awards, a prestigious recognition presented in partnership with Chatelaine, HELLO! Canada, and Fashion Magazine.The Revive7 Plus was born from a specific need in the beauty market. Millions of people want longer, fuller lashes, but a significant number of them have experienced irritation, redness, or sensitivity from conventional lash serums, many of which rely on harsh ingredients to deliver results. Revive7 Plus was formulated as the answer: Great results without harsh ingredients.For anyone who has struggled with thin, sparse, or brittle lashes, the appeal of Revive7 Plus is straightforward. At the heart of the formula is a triple-peptide complex: Myristoyl Pentapeptide-4, Tripeptide-1, and Acetyl Tetrapeptide-3, all designed to deliver stronger, nourished lashes. It’s vegan and cruelty-free. The result is a serum that works — and that even the most sensitive eyes can tolerate daily."We built Revive7 around the belief that beauty products should be clean, effective, and honest," said Lauren Spencer, founder and owner of Revive7. "Being recognized by the editors and readers of Chatelaine, HELLO! Canada, and Fashion Magazine means everything to us. This award reflects the trust our customers have placed in us since day one.""Revive7 Plus was created for the people who had given up on lash serums," Lauren added. "They wanted results but couldn't tolerate the formulas that were available to them. We built something that doesn't ask them to choose, and having that recognized by The Beauty Awards and CertClean in the same year means everything to us."The 2026 Beauty Award win is a reflection of a broader shift in how consumers are approaching beauty. Today's shoppers are reading ingredient labels. They are asking whether products are vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainably made. They are choosing brands that align with their values without compromising on results. Revive7 Plus was built for exactly that consumer.The lash serum is available directly at revive7beauty.com , where new subscribers receive 17% off their first order. For professional and wholesale inquiries from spas, salons, and clinics, Revive7 also offers a dedicated wholesale program About Revive7 BeautyRevive7 is a Canadian beauty brand specializing in clean, vegan, and plant-based serums for lashes, brows, hair, and lips. Founded on the belief that effective beauty does not require harmful ingredients, Revive7 has grown into a globally trusted name with a multi-award-winning formula at its core. All products are cruelty-free and formulated with minimum ingredients while still offering maximum results. Consumers and wholesale partners can explore the full product line at revive7beauty.com

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