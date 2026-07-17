Rabid bat confirmed in Blaine County, public health officials advise residents to take precautions

South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) recently confirmed rabies in a bat on July 14 located in Blaine County, south of Stanley. The case is the first confirmed rabid bat in South Central Idaho this year and serves as a reminder to take extra precautions should you encounter one.

The rabies virus can cause a fatal illness in both people and their pets. Although rabies is found only in bats in Idaho, the disease is uncommon, occurring in only about 1% of bats.

The virus is spread through the saliva, typically by a bite or scratch. Because it is difficult to determine whether a bat is infected based on its appearance or behavior, people should avoid handling bats and treat any direct contact as a potential exposure.

If a person or pet may have been exposed to a live bat, contact your local public health district to determine whether rabies testing or medical treatment is needed.

Residents in Lemhi and Custer counties should contact Eastern Idaho Public Health at (208) 533-3152. Blaine County residents should contact South Central Public Health District at (208) 737-5912.

As bats begin migrating and preparing for hibernation in the fall, encounters with people and pets can become more common. Give bats plenty of space and avoid disturbing them. If you find a live bat inside your home or another enclosure, please contact the Salmon Regional Office for assistance on safe removal.

To protect yourself and pets from rabies:

Do not touch a bat with your bare hands.

If you come in contact with a bat, seek medical attention.

Place the bat in a ventilated (i.e., not airtight if the bat is alive) container while using thick gloves or another method to transfer into a container without touching it with bare skin.

Contact your local public health district

Always vaccinate your pets, including cats and horses. Pets may encounter bats outdoors or in the home.

Bat-proof your home or cabin by plugging all holes in the siding and maintain tight fitting screens on windows. Bats can enter through holes the size of a quarter. To avoid killing dependent young inside the structure, wait to seal outside entrances until after bats are gone in the fall. Sealing gaps on the interior of the structure should be completed immediately and can be safely done anytime.

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