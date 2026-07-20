Indiana Governor Mike Braun To Be Featured On The Elevate Podcast: Powered by Braden

Governor Braun joins The Elevate Podcast: Powered by Braden for an engaging discussion that spans how he originally had an entrepreneurial journey, but how his leadership philosophy led him on the high path to now being the Governor of Indiana. He discuss The Elevate Podcast: Powered by Braden features conversations with influential business and community leaders who are making an impact across Indiana and beyond. Braden Business Systems is a leader of business technology solutions and support, specializing in managed IT services, office equipment, cyber security and document management.

The Elevate Podcast features influential business leaders. Governor Braun discusses how his leadership philosophy led him to become the Governor of Indiana.

Governor Braun shares valuable insights on entrepreneurship, leadership, technology, and the future...” — Jason Ulm, Host of The Elevate Podcast

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braden Business Systems is proud to announce that Indiana Governor Mike Braun is the featured guest on an upcoming episode of The Elevate Podcast: Powered by Braden, premiering on Thursday, July 23rd, 2026.

Hosted by Jason Ulm, The Elevate Podcast features conversations with influential business and community leaders who are making an impact across Indiana and beyond. Governor Braun joins the podcast for an engaging discussion that spans how he originally had an entrepreneurial journey, but how his leadership philosophy led him on the high path to now being the Governor of Indiana. He discusses the future of technology, and his vision for strengthening Indiana's business community.

During the conversation, Governor Braun reflects on his path from building a successful business in southern Indiana to serving in public office, sharing lessons on leadership, calculated risk-taking, and the importance of investing in people and communities. He also discusses how emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, are poised to transform industries such as healthcare and software development while creating new opportunities for innovation and economic growth.

"One of the goals of The Elevate Podcast is to bring meaningful conversations to business leaders across Indiana," said Jason Ulm. "Governor Braun shares valuable insights on entrepreneurship, leadership, technology, and the future of our state that will resonate with business owners, executives, and anyone passionate about Indiana's continued growth."

"As a second-generation Hoosier-born leader, our passion at Braden has always been about helping business leaders raise the bar," said Erik Braden, Managing Partner at Braden Business Systems. "Governor Braun's experiences as both a business leader and the Governor of Indiana made for a thoughtful conversation about innovation, economic growth, technology, and the importance of strong communities. We're excited to share it with our audience.”

Topics covered in the episode include:

- Governor Braun's entrepreneurial journey from Jasper, Indiana, to business ownership and public service.

- How calculated risk-taking and long-term investment helped build a successful business.

- The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and its potential to reshape industries and improve outcomes.

- Why strong communities remain the foundation for economic growth and opportunity.

- Indiana's competitive advantages for businesses and the importance of fostering innovation across the state.

These themes closely reflect Braden Business Systems' own commitment to helping organizations embrace technology that drives measurable business outcomes. As a trusted technology partner, Braden works with organizations throughout the Midwest to modernize operations through managed IT services, cybersecurity, AI readiness, document management, copiers/printers and office technology while remaining deeply invested in the communities it serves.

The new episode of The Elevate Podcast: Powered by Braden will be available on Thursday, July 23rd, 2026, dropping at noon. The Elevate podcast can be found at https://bradenonline.com/about-us/elevate-podcast and also on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major podcast platforms.



About Braden Business Systems

Braden Business Systems is a leader of business technology solutions and support, specializing in managed IT services, office equipment, document management, cyber security, and AI enablement. We help organizations eliminate operational disruption, reduce technology-driven costs, and strengthen security by aligning IT and print into a single, accountable strategy. Braden aims to be the single and best provider for office equipment and Managed IT services, delivering measurable outcomes instead of one-off fixes. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Fishers, Indiana, Braden aims to be the single and best provider for office equipment and Managed IT services.

Braden has recently earned the Channel Futures MSP 501 ranking of #116 globally and number one in Indiana & Chicago for Exceptional Managed IT Services as well as earning their Executive of the Year award. Braden has also received the MSP Today Product of the Year Award for the SmartOps Managed Services platform; Business Intelligence Group’s Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Leadership; and been given the CEO Juice World Class Service Award for customer excellence. Braden has been named runner-up on the Indiana Chamber's Business of the Year award; named a Finalist for TechPoint’s Mira Awards for Tech Company of the Year, named a Purpose Leadership Award Finalist and a MSP Titan of the Industry: Owner Under 40 Finalist. Braden also received the MPSA Leadership Award, Konica Minolta Pro-Tech Service Provider Award, reached the Kyocera Platinum Top Tier Dealer level and bestowed ENX Magazine’s Elite Dealer status.

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