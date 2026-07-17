Air Quality Alert: Unhealthy Fine Particles Expected Saturday due to Wildfire Smoke

Published on Friday, July 17, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) forecasts that air quality will reach UNHEALTHY levels for sensitive groups due to elevated fine particles on Saturday, July 18. Heavy smoke pushing south of Rhode Island on Friday, under a northwest flow, will recirculate back into the area on Saturday under a southwest flow. Some improvements in air quality are expected Sunday.

What to Expect:

Poor air quality

Reduced visibility

Smell of smoke

Health Advisory:

Wildfire smoke contains tiny particles (and other pollutants) that can irritate eyes, nose, throat, and lungs. It can also worsen symptoms in individuals with asthma, lung, or heart conditions. To reduce exposure, the following precautions are recommended for those with asthma, lung, or heart conditions:

Stay indoors with windows closed when fine particle levels are high.

If running air conditioning, turn off any fresh intake options so as not to draw in outside air.

Limit outdoor activity; choose less strenuous activities and reduce time spent outdoors

Wear a properly fitted N95 mask when outside

While driving, set the car’s air system to “recirculate”

Learn how to create a clean air room in your home using a box fan

Use high-efficiency (HEPA) air filters in heating and cooling systems

Stay Informed:

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Fire and Smoke Map has detailed information on current air quality readings, including DEM and RI Department of Health (RIDOH) air quality monitors, along with the network of regional low-cost sensors.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.