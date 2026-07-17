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Hugh Lytle Is Offering Arizona Voters a Different Choice this Election

Arizona's primary election is around the corner and voters across the state are deciding what kind of leadership they want for Arizona's future.

For many voters, this election presents an important question: Do we want more of the same, or is it time for something different?

Hugh Lytle believes Arizona is ready for a new approach.

Running for Governor as an independent with the No Labels Party of Arizona, Lytle says the state needs leaders focused on solving problems—not protecting the interests of the two-party system. His campaign is built on the belief that Arizona doesn't need another career politician. It needs leadership grounded in real-world experience, independent thinking, and practical solutions.

A Business Leader Focused on Results

Before entering politics, Lytle built companies in the healthcare and innovation sectors. He says that experience has shaped his approach to governing by emphasizing practical solutions and accountability.

His campaign focuses on issues affecting Arizona families every day, including:

  • Improving education

  • Expanding access to healthcare

  • Strengthening Arizona's economy

  • Supporting small businesses

  • Increasing government accountability

Giving Independent Voters a Voice

Independent and unaffiliated voters now represent the largest group of registered voters in Arizona. Yet many feel their voices are overlooked by a political system built around two parties.

Lytle believes these voters aren't looking to disrupt elections—they're looking to be represented.

Looking Ahead to Election Day

Arizona's Primary Election Day is Tuesday, July 21. The final day to vote early is July 17. Voters who still have an early ballot should make a plan to return it before the deadline or vote in person on Election Day.

As Arizona voters prepare to cast their ballots, Hugh Lytle is offering an alternative for those seeking independent leadership focused on practical results.

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Hugh Lytle Is Offering Arizona Voters a Different Choice this Election

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