Helping intended parents around the world find exceptional Asian egg donors with care, transparency, and cultural understanding. Become an Egg Donor and your generosity can help build families and change lives. Give your patients access to carefully screened Asian egg donors through a trusted egg bank built on quality, consistency, and proven laboratory standards.

New site brings a more accessible egg donor database, clearer egg donor experience, and partnered fertility clinic visibility.

Parents get easier access, donors get clarity, and our partner clinics finally have real visibility.” — Brandie Umar, Marketing Director, Asian Egg Bank

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asian Egg Bank, the world's largest Asian donor egg bank, announced today the July 6, 2026 launch of its newly redesigned website, built to serve three key audiences at once: intended parents, egg donors, and the fertility clinics that partner with Asian Egg Bank around the world.

With more than 700 active Asian ancestry donors available at any given time, Asian Egg Bank has established itself as a global leader by providing donor eggs with a distinct focus on Asian donor availability, meeting a need that has long been underserved in the global egg donation industry. The redesigned site reflects the organization's continued commitment to accessibility, transparency, and family-building support on an international scale.

Easier Access for Intended Parents

The new website was built to make the donor search process faster and easier to understand for intended parents. It includes a full egg donation process guide, a comparison of fresh versus frozen donor eggs, clear explanations of guarantee programs and cost financing, and a full FAQ section to support all their questions. Intended parents can now also locate a partnered clinic nearest to them using a new clinic directory map. Intended parents can browse and filter an expanded donor database, with access to extended donor profiles that include physical characteristics, educational background, family medical history, and photos and videos spanning childhood through adulthood. Those ready to begin their search can now View Egg Donors directly through the new site.

The site also highlights Asian Egg Bank's ready-to-match frozen donor eggs, available immediately and eliminating the delays associated with fresh-cycle matching. Intended parents can also more easily understand their options between ID-Release and Non-ID-Release donors, with availability varying by jurisdiction, allowing families to choose the path that best fits their preferences and local regulations.

Asian Egg Bank continues to offer a range of blastocyst guarantees, providing additional eggs at no cost if a stated guarantee is not met, and maintains a replacement rate of just 10% — among the lowest in the industry.

A More Comprehensive View for Egg Donors

The redesign also gives prospective and current egg donors a clearer, more comprehensive view of the donation process from start to finish. The updated site includes a donor guide covering compensation, donor testimonials, and a full explanation of eligibility requirements, walking donors through what to expect at each stage — including the organization's medical and psychological evaluations, infectious-disease testing, and genetic panel covering more than 613 conditions, aligned with leading North American fertility standards as well as country-specific requirements. By laying out the process more transparently, Asian Egg Bank aims to help prospective donors feel more informed and supported from application through donation. Women interested in donating can now learn more and Become an Egg Donor through a streamlined application process on the new site.

New Visibility and Easier Onboarding for Partner Clinics

For the first time, the website gives Asian Egg Bank's partner fertility clinics a dedicated presence. Previously, clinics working with Asian Egg Bank had very little visibility. The redesigned platform now lists partner clinics directly, giving them recognition for their collaboration and making it easier for intended parents to identify participating providers.

The new site also simplifies clinic onboarding for providers joining the Asian Egg Bank network, reflecting a broader organizational focus on strengthening and growing clinic partnerships across its markets in the United States, Canada, the Czech Republic, Singapore, Mexico, and Vietnam, with Australia very soon.

Multilingual, Global Support

Reflecting its position as an international organization, the new website supports Asian Egg Bank's multilingual customer service team, ensuring recipients receive guidance in their native language and with cultural sensitivity throughout the process.

"Our new website was built around the three groups who make this work possible — intended parents, our egg donors, and the fertility clinics we partner with," said Brandie Umar, Marketing Director for Asian Egg Bank. "Parents get easier access to our donor database, donors get a clearer picture of the journey ahead, and for the first time, our partner clinics have real visibility and an easier path to joining our network. That's a meaningful shift for us."

Intended parents, prospective donors, and fertility clinics interested in partnering with Asian Egg Bank are invited to visit the new website to explore the donor database, learn about the donation process, or begin the clinic onboarding process.

About Asian Egg Bank

Asian Egg Bank, a CSG.BIO Group company, is the world’s largest Asian donor egg bank. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Asian Egg Bank provides access to more than 700 active donors and is supported by the resources, expertise, and global network of the CSG.BIO family of companies.

Asian Egg Bank's mission is to help individuals and couples achieve their dream of parenthood by offering a diverse pool of carefully screened donors, with a particular focus on Asian heritage and phenotypes. Asian Egg Bank ships donor eggs throughout the United States and internationally to Canada, the Czech Republic, Singapore, Mexico, and Vietnam, with service to Australia coming soon.

As part of CSG.BIO Group, Asian Egg Bank provides intended parents, donors, and partner clinics with comprehensive support backed by an experienced international organization. Its multilingual team delivers personalized, culturally sensitive guidance throughout every stage of the family-building journey.

For more information, visit the Asian Egg Bank website.

Aiko, our AI Spokesperson can tell you more about who we are.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.