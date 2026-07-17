Walworth County Announces, “Walworth County Salutes America 250,” Celebration

Walworth County will proudly join communities across the nation in commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with a special daylong celebration at the Walworth County Fair. “Walworth County Salutes America 250” will take place on September 3, 2026, offering residents and visitors a vibrant blend of history, education, and patriotic pride.

The event is part of America’s multiyear semiquincentennial commemoration. Walworth County’s celebration invites the community to reflect on the country’s past, honor local heroes, and envision the future we hope to create for generations to come.

Veteran Tribute

The day will begin with a morning ceremony on the Park Stage recognizing local Purple Heart and Silver Star recipients—an opportunity for the community to honor those who have sacrificed in service to the nation.

Living History Program: Dale Reich as Christopher Ludwig

Local reenactor Dale Reich will transport audiences to the Revolutionary War era through an immersive portrayal of Christopher Ludwig, the German immigrant and master baker who became the Continental Army’s “Baker General” under George Washington. Through vivid storytelling and period costume, Reich brings Ludwig’s remarkable—and often overlooked—patriotism to life.

Declaration 1776: The Big Bang of Modern Democracy Exhibit

A featured attraction throughout the day, this traveling exhibit from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History explores the global impact of the Declaration of Independence. Visitors will see how the phrase “all men are created equal” ignited independence movements worldwide and continues to inspire the American pursuit of equality and self-governance. The exhibit will be on display in the Walworth County America 250 tent.

Free Giveaways

The first 500 visitors to Walworth County’s America 250 tent will receive a coupon for a free scoop of red, white, and blue America 250 ice cream to be redeemed at the Walworth County Farm Bureau. In addition, 1,000 Pocket Constitutions of the United States will be distributed throughout the day at the Walworth County tent.

Patriotic Drone Show Finale

The celebration will conclude with a dazzling patriotic drone show lighting up the night sky—a modern tribute to America’s enduring spirit.

America 250 Time Capsule Project

In conjunction with the celebration, Walworth County has launched a countywide America 250 Time Capsule initiative in partnership with the Walworth County Historical Society. Residents, schools, community groups, and partner organizations are invited to contribute items that represent everyday life in 2026. The time capsule will be sealed for 50 years, allowing current community members the chance to witness its opening in 2076.

Tickets and More Information

To join us for Walworth County Salutes America 250 at the Walworth County Fair on September 3, please purchase County Fair admission tickets ahead of time from the Walworth County Fairgrounds or at the gates. Find more information about Walworth County Salutes America 250. The 177th Walworth County Fair runs September 2 through 7, 2026, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn, Wisconsin.



