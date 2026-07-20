Therapy Trainings™ Officially Launches Live Continuing Education for Behavioral Health Professionals

2026–2027 Live CE Season includes 24 virtual live courses, with registration now open for the first training on suicide assessment, treatment, and management.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Therapy Trainings™, a national continuing education platform for behavioral health professionals, has officially launched its new Live CE offering, expanding its continuing education catalog beyond asynchronous and on-demand learning to include real-time, virtual training experiences.The new 2026–2027 Live CE Season will include 24 live continuing education courses, with two virtual live courses offered each month. Registration is now open for the first course of the season, Suicide Assessment, Treatment, and Management, scheduled for September 4, 2026 at 12:00 PM. The course will be taught by Carrington Goidel, LCSW, and offers 6 CE hours.Therapy Trainings™ provides continuing education opportunities for a wide range of behavioral health professionals, including therapists, counselors, social workers, addiction professionals, psychologists, and other clinical providers. The addition of Live CE programming is designed to give clinicians more flexible access to timely, practical, and clinically relevant training.“Therapy Trainings™ has always been focused on making continuing education accessible, useful, and clinically meaningful,” said Brittany Mellick, President of Therapy Trainings™. “The launch of Live CE allows us to offer behavioral health professionals a more interactive learning experience while continuing to focus on topics that matter in day-to-day clinical practice. Our goal is to support clinicians as they learn, grow, and make an impact.”The first live course, Suicide Assessment, Treatment, and Management, will provide clinicians with practical training related to suicide risk assessment, treatment planning, safety planning, documentation, ethical considerations, and ongoing management of clients experiencing suicidal ideation or elevated risk.The Live CE rollout builds on Therapy Trainings™’ existing continuing education platform, which includes asynchronous CE, on-demand training options, and clinical tools. Therapy Trainings™ offers continuing education through recognized approvals and certifications, including NBCC, ASWB ACE, and NAADAC.The 2026–2027 Live CE Season will cover a broad range of clinical, ethical, legal, cultural competency, family systems, trauma-informed, and evidence-based practice topics. Courses are delivered virtually to support access for busy professionals seeking high-quality continuing education without the need for travel.Registration for the first Live CE course is now open.To view the Live CE schedule and register, visit:About Therapy Trainings™Therapy Trainings™ provides continuing education for behavioral health professionals through accessible, clinically relevant training designed to support ethical, effective, and informed practice. The platform offers asynchronous CE, on-demand learning, clinical tools, and live virtual continuing education for therapists, counselors, social workers, addiction professionals, psychologists, and other behavioral health providers.

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