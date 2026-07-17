Speaker Heastie Continues Annual Statewide Tour in Saratoga with Assemblymember Woerner, Announcing $500,000 for the Beagle School

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 17, 2026

Pictured in the first photo with Speaker Heastie at the Beagle School is (from left to right): Assemblymember Carrie Woerner and Beagle School Director Jessica Todtenhagen.

Pictured in the second photo with Speaker Heastie at the Saratoga Lake Improvement and Protection District boat tour is (from left to right): Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Fresh Water Institute Science Professor and Director of the Jefferson Project Kevin Rose, Assemblymember Carrie Woerner, Saratoga Lake Improvement and Protection District Director Christine Connolly and New York State Federation of Lakes President Dean Long.

Speaker Carl Heastie continued his annual statewide tour with Assemblymember Carrie Woerner yesterday in Saratoga Springs, announcing $500,000 for the Beagle School at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated preschool building in Saratoga Springs and taking a boat tour with Saratoga Lake Improvement and Protection District.

“It was a pleasure to be in Saratoga with Assemblymember Woerner and to see these great community resources for learning, curiosity and fun,” said Speaker Heastie. “I was also proud to see the newly renovated Beagle School preschool building that will expand class sizes and continue to serve generations of local families through childhood development and education.”

“The Beagle School preschool has been an integral part of the Saratoga community for decades,” said Assemblymember Woerner. “The addition of three new classrooms will allow Beagle School to provide an inclusive educational space for children to learn and grow for years to come. It was great to be there with Speaker Heastie, and I was proud to see the incredible success Beagle School has had in fundraising and renovations. It was also good to see the important environmental protection and preservation work of the Saratoga Lake Improvement and Protection District during today’s boat tour on Saratoga Lake.”

Together, Speaker Heastie and Assemblymember Woerner toured and attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Beagle School in Saratoga Springs and announced $500,000 in operating funds for the school. This is in addition to $250,000 in operating funding and a $150,000 capital grant for playground equipment that they previously secured for the school. The Beagle School raised additional broad community support for renovations and the expansion of the preschool building, bringing the school from one classroom to three. The school offers an education experience for two-to five-year-old children focused on development, self-motivation, responsibility and creativity.

They then took a boat tour of Saratoga Lake with Saratoga Lake Protection and Improvement District and learned about their environmental protection and preservation efforts.