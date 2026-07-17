Ember Group Consulting Named a Winner in Consulting Magazine's Best Firms to Work For 2026

Consulting Magazine names Ember Group Consulting a Best Firm to Work For 2026, an honor decided by employees.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ember Group Consulting Named a Winner in Consulting Magazine's Best Firms to Work For 2026Recognition judged by the firm's own people — the only judges who countEmber Group Consulting, LLC, a management consulting and staffing firm serving the financial services, healthcare, energy, and technology sectors, has been named a winner in Consulting Magazine's Best Firms to Work For 2026. The recognition places Ember among an elite group of consulting organizations honored for workplace excellence.Unlike accolades based on revenue or reputation, Best Firms to Work For is determined by the people closest to the culture: a firm's own employees, whose survey responses drive the results.Founded in Charlotte, Ember has grown quickly to a team spanning nine U.S. states and London, extending the firm's people-first culture well beyond any single office."From day one, Clint and I agreed that Ember would put people first in every dimension," said Rochelle Rivas, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "This recognition is validation that our team feels the difference — across multiple states and an ocean — and it's a standard we intend to keep raising.""This is one of the proudest moments in Ember's history, and it belongs entirely to our team," said Clint Watson, President and Co-Founder of Ember Group Consulting. "Anyone can build a business. Building a place where people are proud to show up, support one another, and do the best work of their careers is far harder — and far more meaningful. To be honored for it tells me we're building something that lasts."The team will celebrate during the awards ceremony at The Midland Chicago Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, on September 17, 2026. This year's program also introduces new categories of recognition, including Best Training & Development, Most Admired Leadership, Happiest Employees, Best Work/Life Balance, and Most Inclusive Culture, with honorees announced at the ceremony.The recognition caps a period of rapid momentum for Ember, which has expanded its consulting delivery, talent placement, and business development across financial services and healthcare while investing in the programs that strengthen its culture — from a growing early-career pipeline to a pro bono practice serving nonprofit organizations.About Ember Group ConsultingEmber Group Consulting, LLC is a management consulting and staffing firm founded in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2024, with clients and employees across the U.S. and London. Ember partners with clients in financial services, healthcare, energy, and technology to deliver consulting, talent, and business transformation solutions — combining the rigor of a large firm with the agility and personal investment of a founder-led team. The firm is co-led by President and Co-Founder Clint Watson and Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Rochelle Rivas. Learn more at embergroupconsulting.com.

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