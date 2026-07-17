PUBLIC DEFENDER CHARLIE COFER RECEIVES STEVEN M. GOLDSTEIN CRIMINAL JUSTICE AWARD

Fourth Judicial Circuit Public Defender Charles “Charlie” Cofer received the 2026 Steven M. Goldstein Criminal Justice Award from the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Assistant Public Defender Teresa Sopp nominated Cofer for the award, saying he “exemplifies the highest standards of integrity, independence, expertise and courage in the criminal justice profession,” all traits sought by the association for the award.

The association cited Cofer’s nearly five decades in the criminal justice system, including service as a county court judge, and the “rare and meaningful arc” of his career.

Cofer leads an office of 150 legal professionals and focuses on training young lawyers, supporting senior litigators and strengthening the office’s work in specialty courts including Veterans Treatment Court, Mental Health Court and Drug Court, FACDL said.

Cofer was born in Radford, Virginia, in 1952. He graduated from Duke University in 1974 with bachelor’s degrees in political science and zoology. He attended law school at the University of Virginia, receiving his J.D. in May 1977.

Cofer came to Jacksonville after graduation to join the Mahoney Hadlow & Adams law firm, focusing his practice in labor law. He left the firm in January 1980 to accept a position as an assistant public defender.

Cofer worked in the office for more than 18 years, 10 years of which was as a member of Homicide Team. He handled thousands of cases, and had more than 63 contested jury trials including 26 homicide trials.

Cofer lectured on the death penalty at the “Life Over Death” educational conferences sponsored by the Florida Public Defenders Association. He served on the Death Penalty Steering Committee of the FPDA from January 1992 until April 1995.

Cofer was elected by assistant public defenders around Florida to represent them on the Public Defenders Association board in July 1994. Comprised primarily of the elected public defenders from each of Florida’s judicial circuits, the PDA board makes decisions on policy and budgetary issues affecting the public defender system.

He was recommended by the 4th Judicial Circuit Nominating Commission to fill a vacancy on the Duval County Court resulting from the death of Judge Al Washington. Cofer was appointed to the bench by Gov. Lawton Chiles in July 1998.

Cofer was reelected without opposition in 2000, 2006 and 2012. During his time on the bench, he presided at more than 100,000 cases including more than 78,000 criminal cases and more than 27,000 civil actions.

Cofer also served two terms as a Circuit Court judge handling felony cases by special assignment. During his time serving on the Circuit bench, he became qualified to preside over death penalty cases.

He resigned from the Duval County bench Nov. 30, 2015, to run for public defender for the 4th Judicial Circuit. He was elected to the office in the Nov. 2016 general election with more than 99.87% of the votes cast and has remained in office without opposition since.