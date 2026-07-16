FLORIDA SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS DEATH SENTENCE FOR MARINE VETERAN WHO KILLED NASSAU DEPUTY

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the first-degree murder conviction and death sentence of Patrick Rene McDowell, an Iraq War Marine veteran who pleaded guilty to the 2021 killing of Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Moyers.

In an unsigned per curiam opinion, six of the court’s justices rejected all five legal challenges raised by McDowell’s defense team. Justice Jorge Labarga concurred in the result but noted his ongoing disagreement with the court’s previous decisions to eliminate mandatory jury unanimity in death penalty recommendations and to end comparative proportionality reviews.

The ruling stems from a September 2021 traffic stop in Nassau County. According to court records, Moyers pulled over a stolen van driven by McDowell, who was accompanied by an acquaintance, Noelle Gale. As Moyers questioned him and asked him to step out of the vehicle, McDowell shot the deputy at close range in the face, then reached out of the window and fired two more shots into Moyers’ back.

McDowell fled the scene, triggering a five-day manhunt. During the search, McDowell shot and wounded a police canine named Chaos before being apprehended inside a bathroom at a baseball field. He later pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, eight counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, and one count of injuring a police dog.

During the penalty phase of his trial, the defense called 40 witnesses and presented 24 mitigating circumstances focused on McDowell’s background, character, and military history. McDowell served in Iraq with the U.S. Marine Corps, and his father testified that McDowell had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and various physical infirmities following his service.

McDowell also insisted on delivering a sworn statement to the jury against the explicit advice of his attorneys. According to the court record, McDowell told jurors that he “deserved the same sentence that he gave Deputy Moyers” and stated that he did not want or deserve mercy.

The jury voted 11-1 to recommend the death penalty under a 2023 Florida law that lowered the threshold for a death sentence recommendation from a unanimous vote to an 8-4 majority. Circuit Judge James H. Daniel subsequently imposed the death sentence, finding that the aggravating factors—including the cold, calculated, and premeditated nature of the killing and the status of the victim as a law enforcement officer—outweighed the mitigating factors.

On appeal, McDowell’s attorneys argued that applying the non-unanimous sentencing law to a crime committed in 2021 violated ex post facto constitutional protections and that the law itself violated the Sixth and Eighth Amendments. The high court rejected those claims, citing recent 2025 precedents in Hunt v. State and Jackson v. State which established that the statutory change was a procedural adjustment applicable to trials held after its enactment.

The court also dismissed challenges regarding the introduction of victim impact evidence and assertions that the state’s death penalty framework is unconstitutionally arbitrary.

The justices concluded that the record demonstrated McDowell’s guilty plea was entered knowingly, intelligently, and voluntarily, and that competent, substantial evidence supported the underlying conviction.

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