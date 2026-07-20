Wrigley Field Becomes First MLB Ballpark to Be Designated a Certified Autism Center™ by IBCCES

Wrigley Field, now a Certified Autism Center™, is the historic home of the Chicago Cubs and one of Major League Baseball's most recognizable ballparks.

We are proud to earn this certification and view it as an important step in our continued commitment to making Wrigley Field a friendly and inclusive environment for all.” — Cubs Chief Operations Officer David Cromwell

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chicago Cubs today announced that Wrigley Field has been designated a Certified Autism Center™ by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), a first for a major league ballpark. To earn this designation, at least 80% of guest-facing staff were required to complete autism and sensory training to arm them with the knowledge, skills and best practices to welcome and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive fans. The Cubs’ Spring Training home, Sloan Park, was named a Certified Autism Center™ in 2020, with Mesa, Ariz., being the first Autism-Certified City™.

“Creating the world’s best guest experience starts with understanding that fans experience the ballpark in different ways,” says Cubs Chief Operations Officer David Cromwell. “Our guest-facing staff now have additional tools to communicate with and support autistic and sensory-sensitive fans from the moment they arrive at Wrigley Field. We are proud to earn this certification and view it as an important step in our continued commitment to making Wrigley Field a friendly and inclusive environment for all.”

In addition to staff training, IBCCES conducted an on-site review of Wrigley Field, providing additional recommendations to further enhance accessibility at the Friendly Confines. Wrigley Field currently has a sensory room, which was installed ahead of the 2024 season in partnership with KultureCity to better assist fans needing to decompress from sensory sensitivities during games and events at Wrigley Field. Over the years, the Cubs have made a range of improvements to enhance accessibility at Wrigley Field, including installing additional elevators and accessible restroom facilities as well as introducing assistive listening technology, closed captioning, sensory bags and more.

“Baseball has a unique ability to bring people together, creating memorable experiences for fans of all ages and abilities,” says IBCCES CEO and Board Chairman Myron Pincomb. “By becoming a Certified Autism Center™, Wrigley Field is demonstrating its commitment to providing a more welcoming and accessible environment where autistic and sensory-sensitive fans can enjoy the excitement of game day with greater confidence and comfort.”

With July being Disability Pride Month, the Cubs will host a pregame resource fair at Gallagher Way on Wednesday, July 22, providing fans with the opportunity to engage with and learn more about the incredible work organizations such as The Chicago Lighthouse and GiGi's Playhouse are doing in the community to support individuals with disabilities. During the resource fair, the band comprised of visually impaired musicians from The Chicago Lighthouse will musically entertain attendees while members of the Chicago Comets, a beep baseball team for the blind and visually impaired, will provide a demonstration on-site. Ahead of the Cubs-Tigers game, the Chicago Comets will be recognized on the field with Bill Landram of the Chicago Comets throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.

More information about Wrigley Field’s designation can be found at www.cubs.com/accessibility or in the IBCCES Accessibility App™.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.