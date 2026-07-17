Director Beto Yarce shares learnings from Young American Leaders Program

I am a big believer that the only way you can make progress is in collaboration, by building meaningful connections. I was thrilled to be nominated to attend the Young American Leaders Program at Harvard Business School last month, where I met with leaders from across the country so that we could learn from and share ideas with one another.

The program brings together civic leaders from multiple cities to study the most pressing challenges facing American cities – and to ask questions about how cross-sector collaboration can help solve them. Over the course of four days, we worked through case studies, heard from experts, and shared ideas with each other focused on one central idea: no single sector can solve a city’s biggest challenges alone.

I was one of 10 members of the Seattle cohort, nominated by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Tomorrow, and the Seattle Foundation to represent the City of Seattle. I am very thankful and humbled to be selected, and I am excited to put my learnings into action.

Building cross-sector coalitions to solve problems

This experience was like a boot camp for my brain. It opened me up to different perspectives and ways other cities are tackling similar issues that we’re facing in Seattle.

The work focused on one idea: the cities making progress aren’t waiting for a single sector to lead. Cross-sector coalitions are showing up for each other and working together to find solutions. This fact pushed me and my cohort to think about how to build public-private coalitions, as well as how to lead and sustain them.

The lessons and group work provided a strong case of how to build strong coalitions based on trust and leadership with clear goals. I’m a servant leader who thrives in collaboration with others and when building meaningful connections. Bringing people to the table to find solutions together and put systems and structure into place to solve our city’s biggest economic issues is very aligned with my values and what I plan to accomplish at OED.

Focusing on building a stronger ecosystem

Much of the curriculum focused on case studies. One study that stuck with me was one on Chicago hospitals tackling the racial health and wealth gap.

Chicago’s West Side is home to over 500,000 people, largely Black and Latinx. Residents there faced a life expectancy up to 16 years shorter than the rest of the city. Starting in 2016, two physicians built a coalition of six hospital systems, banks, city government, and community groups to address the issue.

Their approach: start small, then widen the circle. Pilot investments through a local micro‑lender grew from $85 thousand to $500 thousand in a year, backed by $3 million from JPMorgan Chase, pulling in Chambers of Commerce and neighborhood leaders along the way. Rush Medical Center went further, committing 1% of its investment funds, which was about $6 million, directly into the local economy, channeled through Community Development Financial Institutions that could lend to small businesses banks would otherwise turn away. A bank partnership with Northern Trust then scaled the effort – over $10 million invested, paired with technical support and coaching, not just capital.

Building a strategy around public-private partnerships is something I’m looking forward to doing, made easier with the lessons I’ve learned from YALP. The leadership development coursework looked at what it means to be a public servant and how we show up as leaders.

While there is urgency for small businesses and to help them, it’s also important to examine what Seattle’s economic ecosystem looks like. Yes, running a small business is challenging and we need to continue to support small businesses owners. But we also need to think about mid-size and large businesses and how we can support them as well, building an even stronger economy for our city.

Joy in community

Along with the many lessons learned, I also had the opportunity to build connections with the leaders around me, both from Seattle and across the country.

Staying at the university dorms and having the full experience of a student sent me back to when I was at college. I enjoyed being on the campus, walking around in the morning and evenings. Having that experience was very special.

While we didn’t have a lot of time to explore Boston, several of us made it a point to go out one night to watch the Mexico vs Czechia World Cup match. We went to a local restaurant, enjoyed the food, and cheered Mexico on to a 3-0 victory. It was a nice moment; to be in community and to support local businesses with the civic leaders I also spent the day sharing ideas with and learning from.

I don’t take opportunities like this for granted. I have so much gratitude for the opportunity to attend YALP at Havard Business School, especially as an immigrant. I am excited to put my learnings into work to support our city and I remain committed to continuing the work of removing barriers and making Seattle’s economy stronger.