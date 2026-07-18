Alex Miller Makes International Debut At Prestigious Norsk Countrytreff Festival In Breim, Norway

Alex + The Kentucky Kowboys at the waterfall Alex Miller's MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU album cover

It's one of the highlights of my life so far"” — Alex Miller

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex Miller and his band The Kentucky Kowboys made their international debut last weekend at the prestigious Norsk Countrytreff Festival in Breim, Norway. Over 29,000 Country music fans attended the four-day event, which saw a full dance floor and enthusiastic crowds. “Folks were lined up all along the front of the stage,” Alex notes. “Those folks love Country music, and I was blown away by their response.” Miller and band entertained with a mix of originals from his current CD, MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU (Billy Jam Records), and Country classics from multiple eras. “It was one of the highlights of my life so far,” Alex declared. “I’d love to go back and explore some more.”Judy Seale International, Inc. booked the festival, which also featured American entertainers Joshua Ray Walker, Alana Springsteen and Frankie Ballard. In addition to Alex’s full-band show at Norsk Countrytreff, Miller and his guitarist Andrew Lambie raised the rafters at the historic Breim Church, built in 1886. “The church was full on amazing,” recalls Alex. “It’s beautiful and the acoustics were incredible. It was really an emotional experience for us.” In addition to performing his own song “My Daddy’s Dad,” as well as the Hank Williams, Sr. Gospel song, “I’m Gonna Sing,” which he recorded with the Oak Ridge Boys.Miller made the most of his first overseas outing, taking time for sightseeing with his band mates Andrew Lambie (Electric Guitar), Austin Clark (Drums, Percussion), Brian Zonn (Bass) and Alden Oldfield (Steel Guitar). The guys took in the Holvik Fossen waterfall, enjoyed glacier views, drank crystal clear water from mountain streams and even took a dip in a 35-degree glacial lake. “It took a little bit of liquid courage - and man, that water was so cold - but I couldn’t miss the chance to say, ‘I’ve done that’ ... not everyone made the leap.”Commenting on the “beautiful differences” he discovered, Miller noted the 24-hour daylight, the cool weather and of course, the food. “It just tastes better over there,” Alex raved. “Even the McDonald’sis better and different. They have a full menu– you could buy a steak at MacD’s!” True to his adventurous spirit and love of good food, Miller tried moose, whale burger and reindeer jerky. “And the bread over there is insane,” he says. “It’s like a whole ‘nother country over there,” he exclaims with zero irony and endless enthusiasm. “I loved everything about it.”It’s back to the normal joyful grind for Miller now that he is back stateside. He’s writing more songs and preparing for select tour dates that include:July 22 - Wellston, OH - Jackson County FairJuly 30 - Owensville, MO - Gasconade Co FairAug 1 - Wichita, KS - Wichita Union StockyardsAug 3 - Springfield, MO - Ozark Empire FairAug 7 - Woodstock, IL - McHenry County FairAug 8 - Dunbar, PA- Fayette County Fair (Oak Ridge Boys)Aug 22 - Higbee, MO -Higbee FairAug 26 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky State Fair (Ernest)Sept 5 - Meshoppen, PA - Wyoming County Fair (Chris Janson)Sept 12 - Montgomery, AL - Hank Williams Museum/Davis Theatre (Moe Bandy)Sept 13 - Greenville, VA - Stoney Creek Resort & CampgroundSept 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma State Fair (Aaron Watson)Sept 19 - Sisterville, WV - WV Oil & Gas Festival - Sisterville City ParkSept 25 - Prestonsburg, KY - Archer Park (KY PROUD Fundraiser)Sept 26 - Delaware, OH - Delaware Co. FairSept 27 - Beardstown, IL - Beardstown Fall FestivalKeep up with Alex via his socials:Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

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