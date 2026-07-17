Military Health System experts collaborate with NATO partners on brain health guidelines to improve warfighter readiness

Warfighter brain health experts from the Military Health System are pleased to announce their critical role and support for the development of a newly released NATO report, “https://www.sto.nato.int/document/guidelines-to-mitigate-military-occupational-brain-health-risks-from-repetitive-blast-exposure/.”

Developed by a multidisciplinary team of military and civilian specialists across the Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs, Defense Health Agency, and additional experts across the Department of War, and in collaboration with the NATO Human Factors and Medicine panel, these guidelines represent a major milestone in safeguarding the long-term health and readiness of service members.

“The United States Military Health System is glad to have played an instrumental role in the development of these vital guidelines alongside our concerned NATO allies,” said Kathy Lee, director of Warfighter Brain Health Policy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs. “We look forward to helping advance ongoing efforts to protect troops throughout and beyond their military careers.”

Exposure to blast and the resultant overpressure (blast overpressure) is a significant occupational risk for military service members. Such exposures occur not only during enemy action but also during routine training from the operation of artillery, shoulder-launched munitions, mortars, high-caliber weapons, and explosives. While acute brain effects from a single, high-level blast are better understood, repeated exposure to low-level blast — most often experienced during training — can also impact brain health, force health, and readiness.

To better understand and mitigate these risks, the NATO team produced three foundational products designed to control and minimize the risk of developing brain-related health problems, including:

· Blast interim exposure guidelines: Actionable guidelines that can be used immediately to mitigate the risk of adverse brain health effects · Operational guidelines: A framework and tiered- level approach detailing the development of four key capabilities: blast exposure monitoring, the capture of health and performance data, the analysis of blast exposure effects, and the implementation of mitigation and health management strategies · Research and development guidelines: A roadmap identifying eight critical research focus areas that, once addressed, will enhance the monitoring and understanding of warfighter brain health

In this landmark report, warfighter brain health is defined as the physical, psychological, neurological, and cognitive status that affects a service member’s capacity to function adaptively in any environment. Maximizing brain health is essential to maintaining readiness, operational capability, mission effectiveness, and ultimately achieving overmatch and superior lethality.

The three products created by the NATO team offer a comprehensive approach to implementing protective actions today, while continuing targeted research for tomorrow.

“The United States remains deeply committed to this collaborative international effort and will continue to work closely with its partners to integrate these best practices and ensure the highest standard of mitigation, care, and protection for our warfighters,” added Lee.