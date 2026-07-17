Tinker AFB expert helps Fort Sill keep playground safe, open for military children

FORT SILL, Okla. — Children at Fort Sill’s School Age Center may see the playground as a place to run, climb and laugh with friends. For Child and Youth Services staff, every slide, swing and surface represents something more: a responsibility to keep military children safe.

That responsibility recently brought Kristie Mabie, Child Development Center South director at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, to Fort Sill to assist with the School Age Center’s annual playground inspection.

Mabie, a certified Early Childhood Playground Inspector through the National Program for Playground Safety, traveled to the Army installation after Fort Sill Child and Youth Services requested specialized support through Department of the Air Force Child and Youth Programs channels.

Melissa Myers, Fort Sill CYS coordinator, said Mabie’s support filled a critical need and helped prevent a disruption to the center’s outdoor play areas.

“Fort Sill currently does not have a certified School Age playground inspector, and this inspection is required to keep our playgrounds open and operational,” Myers said. “Ms. Mabie stepped up when we needed assistance, and because of that support, our children can continue using those outdoor play spaces safely.”

Sarah Gersper, director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, said the partnership reflects the kind of proactive problem-solving that protects programs before a gap affects children and families.

“I am incredibly grateful for the phenomenal work and collaboration this represents,” Gersper said. “Melissa Myers did exactly what strong CYS leaders do, she looked ahead, recognized a need and found a solution before it affected children and families. She reached beyond the gates and beyond the Army, and Ms. Mabie answered that call. That is interservice cooperation at its best, and it directly benefits our military families.”

For Mabie, the visit was an opportunity to use nearly two decades of child and youth program experience in support of a sister service.

“I have supported many Air Force installations over the years, but this was a chance to cross branches and support an Army program,” Mabie said. “At the end of the day, we are all working toward the same goal providing safe, high-quality environments for military children.”

The inspection included a detailed review of playground equipment, surfacing, fencing and layout to ensure the space meets federal, industry and military safety standards. Mabie said she looks for immediate concerns such as broken equipment, corrosion, protrusion hazards, peeling paint, unsafe gaps and fall-zone surfacing that may need attention.

From there, the inspection becomes more detailed and measurement-driven.

“It is not just walking around and looking at the playground,” Mabie said. “We measure, check clearances, look at surfacing depth and make sure the equipment meets the standards designed to protect children.”

Myers said parents often see the result of the work, children playing outside, but not the daily checks, annual certifications and preventive maintenance happening behind the scenes.

“Parents see their children having fun, but they may not realize how much work goes into keeping those spaces safe,” Myers said. “Our staff conduct daily checks, we coordinate annual certifications, and we make sure concerns are addressed before they become hazards.”

Mabie said an annual inspection also provides a fresh perspective.

“The Fort Sill team does a phenomenal job with daily oversight,” Mabie said. “But an annual inspection brings in another set of eyes. Sometimes, when you see the same space every day, gradual wear and tear can be easier to miss. An outside inspector can help identify those subtle issues before they become a problem.”

For Fort Sill families, the inspection supports more than compliance. It helps ensure children have a secure place to exercise, socialize and play while parents focus on their daily missions.

“A safe playground gives parents peace of mind,” Myers said. “When families know their children are in a safe, well-maintained environment, they can focus on what they need to do.”

During her visit, Mabie said she was struck by the energy of the School Age Center and the hospitality of the Fort Sill team.

“What stood out most was the warmth of the staff and the positive atmosphere in the center,” Mabie said. “The program was operating at full capacity for summer camp, and it was wonderful to see the interaction between the staff and the children. There was a lot of joy in that building.”

For Myers, the visit was more than a completed requirement. It was an example of military communities sharing resources to support families.

“When local capabilities are limited, we do not stop looking for solutions,” Myers said. “We reach across installations and across services to make sure our children and families continue to receive the care they deserve.”

Mabie said that spirit of cooperation is part of the broader military child care mission.

“Whether a child belongs to an Army, Air Force, Navy or Marine Corps family, that child deserves a safe and nurturing place to learn and play,” Mabie said. “When one program needs help, we should be willing to step in and support each other.”

The inspection happened behind the scenes, but its impact is visible every time Fort Sill children step onto the playground.

“Behind every hour of safe play is a team of people checking equipment, reviewing standards, coordinating resources and making sure the environment is ready for children,” Myers said. “This partnership helped us keep that promise to our Fort Sill families.”