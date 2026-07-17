Coast Guard provides aerial transport for woman experiencing medical emergency on Beaver Island
Lt. Hannah Robinson
206-831-3132/Hanna.J.Robinson@uscg.mil
CLEVELAND — The Coast Guard medevaced a 34-year-old woman experiencing a medical
emergency from Beaver Island, Michigan, Friday.
Emergency services contacted Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes watchstanders at 6:44
a.m. requesting aerial transport from Beaver Island Airport for a woman requiring urgent medical
care.
A Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched and arrived
on scene at 8:37 a.m., brought the woman aboard the MH-60 and transported her back to the air
station at 9:35 a.m. Emergency medical services transferred her to further medical care.
"When someone experiences a medical emergency in a remote location, every minute matters,”
said Lt. j.g. Cole Betts, Air Station Traverse City pilot. “We're proud to work alongside our
emergency medical services partners to provide support and uphold the Coast Guard's mission of
saving lives."
For more information, please contact Lt. Hanna Robinson, Air Station Traverse City Public
Affairs Officer, at 206-831-3132 or via email at Hanna.J.Robinson@uscg.mil.
-USCG-
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.