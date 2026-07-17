Coast Guard provides aerial transport for woman experiencing medical emergency on Beaver Island

July 17, 2026Lt. Hannah Robinson206-831-3132/Hanna.J.Robinson@uscg.mil

CLEVELAND — The Coast Guard medevaced a 34-year-old woman experiencing a medical

emergency from Beaver Island, Michigan, Friday.

Emergency services contacted Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes watchstanders at 6:44

a.m. requesting aerial transport from Beaver Island Airport for a woman requiring urgent medical

care.

A Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched and arrived

on scene at 8:37 a.m., brought the woman aboard the MH-60 and transported her back to the air

station at 9:35 a.m. Emergency medical services transferred her to further medical care.

"When someone experiences a medical emergency in a remote location, every minute matters,”

said Lt. j.g. Cole Betts, Air Station Traverse City pilot. “We're proud to work alongside our

emergency medical services partners to provide support and uphold the Coast Guard's mission of

saving lives."

For more information, please contact Lt. Hanna Robinson, Air Station Traverse City Public

Affairs Officer, at 206-831-3132 or via email at Hanna.J.Robinson@uscg.mil.

-USCG-