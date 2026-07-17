Secretary of the Army joins Fort Belvoir to welcome new Headquarters Battalion leadership

Col. David Stewart, Fort Belvoir garrison commander, welcomed the new leadership team to the Headquarters Battalion during an assumption of command and responsibility ceremony July 10 at the Wood Theater. Lt. Col. Jeffrey Killian and Command Sgt. Maj. Ernesto (Ernie) Urzua accepted the battalion colors, signifying the orderly transfer of unit leadership.

Stewart acknowledged the attendance of the Honorable Daniel Driscoll, Secretary of the Army.

“Your attendance reflects the importance of this battalion, its mission, and the exceptional soldiers, Army civilians who serve here at Fort Belvoir,” Stewart said, adding that “These ceremonies remind us, while leaders change, the values, standards, and purpose of this exceptional battalion remain safe.”

Stewart noted the ceremony’s significance, as it welcomed both a new commander and a new command sergeant major.

“The partnership between a commander, command sergeant major, is one of the Army's greatest strengths. Built on trust, candor, mutual respect, and shared commitment to Soldiers, that partnership shapes organizational change, strengthens readiness, and inspires excellence,” said Stewart.

Fort Belvoir’s Headquarters Battalion is unique due to its location in the National Capital Region. Its responsibilities extend beyond the installation, including supporting presidential inaugurations, honoring the nation’s heroes during state funerals, supporting State of the Union addresses, and protecting senior Army leaders.

Stewart praised the incoming commander, noting that Killian has built a reputation as a trusted leader who develops Soldiers, strengthens organizations, and prepares people for their next steps.

Killian told the attendees his command philosophy is simple:

“Execute the basics, do the right thing, and strive to improve in all that you endeavor in life. With these principles, we will continue to build upon the legacy of The Talon Battalion,” Killian said.

Serving as a testament to the upward mobility and opportunity the military provides, Urzua said the moment exceeded the wildest dreams he had as a young enlistee.

“About 19 years ago, I was a 17-year-old kid searching for an opportunity. I never imagined that one day I would stand here with so much responsibility as Command Sergeant Major,” Urzua said. “The Army has given me far more than careers; it has given me purpose, lifelong friendships, mentors who challenge me to become better and opportunities to meet Soldiers around the world.”

To his Soldiers, Urzua pledged they would always be his priority.

“My commitment to you is simple. I will listen before I speak. I will seek to understand before making decisions. I will hold you accountable because I see your potential, and I would never ask you to do something I never will do myself,” he said.

The Secretary of the Army’s attendance highlighted the lifelong friendships forged through military service, explaining that he and Killian deployed to Iraq together 18 years ago.

“These relationships you make when you're in uniform will carry you your entire life,” Driscoll said, “and these will be the people, at least in my experience, that will show up for you on big days and small days."

Addressing the Army’s push for continuous modernization, Driscoll emphasized the direct line of communication from the installation to the highest levels of the Army, urging Soldiers to solve complex problems at the tactical level.

“[M]y commitment to you is through your leadership team. The kinds of things that you learn here will get right over to the Pentagon. And if it's working, and you've innovatively figured out how we can deal with some sort of threat like the drone threat around your base, we will scale that around the world,” said Driscoll.