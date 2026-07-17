Lower Dry Creek Fire Reaches 20% Containment as Firefighters Continue Structure Protection and Interior Mop-Up

Firefighters made good progress on the Lower Dry Creek Fire Thursday and overnight as moderated fire behavior allowed crews to strengthen containment efforts and continue protecting threatened communities. The fire is now 20% contained.

Overnight operations focused on establishing and strengthening up to 100 feet of defensible space around homes and other structures. Firefighters extinguished hot spots and removed remaining fuels should fire activity increase in the coming days.

Friday’s operations will continue to build on that progress. Firefighters continue searching for and extinguishing hot spots around homes while expanding defensible space where needed. Firefighters are concentrating on cooling hot spots within the interior of the fire and in heavy timber areas where heat can remain for extended periods and has the potential to reignite under changing weather conditions.

Damage assessment teams continue their work throughout the fire area. At this time, five primary residences have been confirmed destroyed. Formal damage assessments and homeowner notifications remain underway. Umatilla County Emergency Management will continue contacting affected property owners as assessments are completed.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office continues to manage evacuation levels. Some evacuation areas have been reduced; however, Level 2 ("Be Set") and Level 3 ("Go Now") evacuations remain in effect for portions of the fire area. Residents are encouraged to monitor the Sheriff’s Office for the latest evacuation information. Emergency Management is mapping the fire, and updates will be provided when available.

The Red Cross shelter remains open at Sunridge Middle School, 700 SW Runnion Avenue, Pendleton. Livestock and horses may continue to be taken to the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 SW Court Avenue, Pendleton.

Firefighters continue working along area roadways with engines, heavy equipment, and support vehicles. Community members are encouraged to slow down, stay alert, and give firefighters plenty of room to work. Your patience helps keep your emergency responders and the public safe.

FIRE AT A GLANCE

Incident Overview

Total Size: 6,753 acres

6,753 acres Total Containment: 20%

20% Primary Structure Loss: 5

5 Other Outbuildings: Ongoing

Ongoing Cause: Under Investigation

County Evacuations

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation notices, information and maps available here: https://tinyurl.com/mtd4k6rn

Fire Restrictions

ODF: www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx