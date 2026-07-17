East Evans Creek Fire grows to 13,000 acres; hot, dry weather forecasted

Driven by extremely dry fuels and wind-blown embers, the East Evans Creek Fire has grown to 13,090 acres, prompting emergency managers to shut down a local boat ramp to secure a water supply for firefighters.

The Dodge Bridge Boat Ramp is temporarily closed to the public so local agencies can operate a high-volume water supply site. Oregon State Fire Marshal structural engines are using this site to run high-pressure pump systems, water tenders, and portable water delivery equipment, supporting wildland crews working on steep slopes.

The fire is currently 5% contained. While overnight cooler temperatures and morning smoke inversions temporarily slowed fire behavior, a warming and drying trend is returning today, bringing gusty northwest winds that could trigger further spot fires. Firefighters are patrolling nearly 60 miles of fire perimeter to locate hot spots.

Structural resources remain heavily deployed throughout the incident area—including Long Branch Road, Shady Cove, Trail, East Evans Creek Road, West Fork Evans Creek Road, and the Hull Mountain area—to extinguish lingering heat around homes, conduct property assessments, and improve defensible space.

Operational Progress

Canyon Creek & Ramsey Creek: Firefighters successfully built a containment line around the Canyon Creek spot fire and established a hose lay. The nearby Ramsey Creek spot fire was successfully held within its containment lines. Crews are spending today securing and cooling both areas.

Firefighters successfully built a containment line around the Canyon Creek spot fire and established a hose lay. The nearby Ramsey Creek spot fire was successfully held within its containment lines. Crews are spending today securing and cooling both areas. Board & Boswell Mountains: On the northern edge of the Board Mountain spot fire, crews used natural fire progression and small-scale tactical burning to clear unburned fuels between the fire's edge and their indirect lines. However, active fire behavior continues southwest of Boswell Mountain. Extra resources have been sent to build direct fire line and catch new spot fires there.

On the northern edge of the Board Mountain spot fire, crews used natural fire progression and small-scale tactical burning to clear unburned fuels between the fire's edge and their indirect lines. However, active fire behavior continues southwest of Boswell Mountain. Extra resources have been sent to build direct fire line and catch new spot fires there. West Fork Evans Creek Road: Crews are working to secure the fire's edge and connect lines along the western perimeter. North of Spignet Butte, firefighters are widening fire lines to stop embers from crossing over into unburned forest.

Crews are working to secure the fire's edge and connect lines along the western perimeter. North of Spignet Butte, firefighters are widening fire lines to stop embers from crossing over into unburned forest. Air Support: Fourteen helicopters are cooling hot spots and tracking fire movement, though morning smoke visibility may limit flight times. Air tankers remain available on standby.

Evacuations and Closures

Evacuations: Evacuation orders are active in both Jackson and Douglas counties. Due to rapidly changing conditions, residents should check the Jackson County Emergency Information Hub and look up their specific zone on the Interactive Evacuation Map.

Evacuation orders are active in both Jackson and Douglas counties. Due to rapidly changing conditions, residents should check the Jackson County Emergency Information Hub and look up their specific zone on the Interactive Evacuation Map. Road Closures: Tiller-Trail Highway is closed from Highway 62 to the Jackson County border. East Evans Creek Road is closed to the public at Meadows Road. West Fork Evans Creek Road and Rock Creek Road are closed by BLM order. Real-time road conditions are available at TripCheck.

BLM Land Closure: Public entry, including hiking, camping, and hunting, is strictly prohibited on BLM-administered lands near the fire. Details and maps can be found at blm.gov/orwafire.

Public entry, including hiking, camping, and hunting, is strictly prohibited on BLM-administered lands near the fire. Details and maps can be found at blm.gov/orwafire. Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): A 24-hour TFR is in place over the fire zone. Flying recreational drones in this area is illegal and will immediately ground all firefighting aircraft.

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