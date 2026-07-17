I-95 northbound paving requires ramp closures next week at exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) in Stafford

Starting late Sunday, July 19, I-95 northbound on- and off-ramps will close between 10 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

FREDERICKSBURG – Interstate 95 northbound paving will require ramp closures next week at exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) and Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) in Stafford County.

Starting late Sunday, July 19, I-95 northbound travelers will experience overnight delays with varying single and double lane closures near the interchange.

Weather permitting, the following ramps will close between 10 p.m. and reopen by 4:30 a.m.:

Sunday, July 19 - Monday, July 20

Monday, July 20 - Tuesday, July 21

I-95 northbound on-ramp from Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

I-95 northbound off-ramp to Route 610 westbound toward Garrisonville

Wednesday, July 22 - Thursday, July 23

I-95 northbound off-ramp to Route 1 toward Aquia

I-95 northbound travelers affected by the on- and off-ramp closures should use the most convenient alternate interchange depending on their destination, including exit 140 (Courthouse Road).

I-95 northbound paving near the exit 143 interchange is expected to be complete by the end of the month. Crews are milling and paving I-95 northbound travel lanes at mile markers 142-144, along with the northbound on- and off-ramps at exit 143.

VDOT work zones on I-95 and other locations in the Fredericksburg area are shared in a weekly lane closure list, which is posted on Friday afternoons on vdot.virginia.gov under VDOT News. It's also shared through VDOT’s Fredericksburg District Facebook page and X account.