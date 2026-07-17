Delaware Lottery Introduces POWERBALL® Double Play®, Offering Players a Second Chance to Win Up to $10 Million

June 15, 2026

Dover, DE — The Delaware Lottery recently announced the launch of POWERBALL® Double Play®, an add-on feature that gives players another chance to match their POWERBALL® numbers in a separate drawing. Offering a top prize of $10 million, the second-chance Double Play® can be selected for an additional $1 per play. POWERBALL® tickets with the Double Play® option became available at Delaware Lottery Retailers yesterday (June 14), and the first Double Play® drawing will occur tonight, immediately following the POWERBALL® drawing. Delaware Lottery represents the 29th jurisdiction to offer the Double Play® feature.

“We’re thrilled to offer Delaware Lottery players the opportunity to add more excitement to their POWERBALL® experience with this additional chance to win,” said Helene Keeley, director of the Delaware Lottery. “After considering how the lottery landscape has evolved, listening to opinions shared by our loyal players and seeing the success of Double Play® in other jurisdictions, we knew the time was right to introduce this feature to the Delaware Lottery community.”

Originally introduced in August 2021, Double Play® works the same way as the main POWERBALL® drawing—with a random selection of five numbers from 1 to 69 and a POWERBALL® number from 1 to 26. To win the Double Play® top prize of $10 million, a player must match all five white-ball numbers plus the POWERBALL® number during the Double Play® drawing. Additional details include:

Players adding Double Play ® to their POWERBALL ® ticket will have just one set of numbers for both the main POWERBALL ® drawing and the Double Play ® drawing.

to their POWERBALL ticket will have just one set of numbers for both the main POWERBALL drawing and the Double Play drawing. POWERBALL ® tickets with the Double Play ® add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

tickets with the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings. Double Play ® and the main POWERBALL ® drawing offer the same chances of winning.

and the main POWERBALL drawing offer the same chances of winning. Double Play® can be added to a POWERBALL® ticket with the Power Play® feature, but Double Play® prizes cannot be increased by the Power Play® multiplier.

POWERBALL® drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

About the Delaware Lottery:

Since the start of operations in 1975, the Delaware Lottery has contributed $6 billion to the state’s General Fund to help finance needed state services that benefit everyone in Delaware. The Lottery offers a variety of games: POWERBALL®, MEGA MILLIONS®, LOTTO AMERICA®, MULTI-WIN LOTTO, PLAY 3®, PLAY 4®, PLAY 5®, Keno®, Sports Lottery, Instant Games, iGaming, Video Lottery and Table Games. Delaware Lottery game and promotional details are available at delottery.com, at licensed locations and from the Lottery’s office in Dover.

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