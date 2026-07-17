Delaware Lottery Now Offers Self-Service Sports Wagering Kiosks at 89 Sports Retailers Plus Delaware Casinos

July 13, 2026

Dover, DE — Delaware Sports Lottery players can now enjoy the convenience and expanded options of self-service sports wagering kiosks. The Delaware Lottery, in partnership with longtime technology provider Scientific Games, installed the kiosks at all 89 Sports Lottery Retailers, as well as in Delaware’s three casinos—Delaware Park Casino, Bally’s Dover, and Harrington Raceway & Casino. The new kiosks, with odds and betting menu provided by Caesars Sportsbook, offer an alternative to clerk-assisted sports betting options at retailers, giving players self-service convenience and many new wagering options.

“As sports betting continues to grow in popularity, these self-service kiosks meet players where they are in terms of fitting wagering into their day as well as their particular preferences for wagering,” said Helene Keeley, Director of the Delaware Lottery. “They can also support our loyal Sports Lottery Retailers by reducing staff workload and transaction times during peak periods. The Delaware Lottery is thrilled to provide players with this new opportunity to make wagering more convenient, accessible and exciting.”

With Caesars Sportsbook-powered self-service sports wagering kiosks, Delaware Sports Lottery players can wager on an expanded menu of sporting events and choose from new wagering options that include prop bets, Same Game Parlays, and live in-game betting. Using the kiosks, players can also create multisport parlays on a single ticket and use prepackaged Quick Picks and Select-Your-Own-Spread features.

In addition to offering year-round extended hours for wagering, the Delaware Lottery’s new self-service sports wagering kiosks enhance convenience. One of the new features is a QR code that gives players the option to check a ticket for results and find information such as why selections may have lost or why a payout was less than expected. Plus, the kiosks incorporate a Bet Ahead feature that offers players the convenience of using a website to build a bet before they go to a participating Sports Lottery Retailer. The player receives a six-digit code that they can enter at the self-service kiosk to review and confirm their wager, pay and print the ticket.

The Delaware Lottery and Scientific Games technicians completed installation of all self-service sports wagering kiosks by June 26 as planned, and with no disruption to services during the process. The kiosks are integrated with the Delaware Lottery’s omnichannel gaming systems technology provided by Scientific Games. For a list of Delaware Sports Lottery Retailers, visit delottery.com/sports-lottery/locations.

About the Delaware Lottery:

Since the start of operations in 1975, the Delaware Lottery has contributed $6 billion to the state’s General Fund to help finance needed state services that benefit everyone in Delaware. The Lottery offers a variety of games: POWERBALL®, MEGA MILLIONS®, LOTTO AMERICA®, MULTI-WIN LOTTO, PLAY 3®, PLAY 4®, PLAY 5®, Keno®, Sports Lottery, Instant Games, iGaming, Video Lottery and Table Games. Delaware Lottery game and promotional details are available at delottery.com, at licensed locations and from the Lottery’s office in Dover.

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