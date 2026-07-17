RIDOH and DEM Lift Advisory at Wenscott Reservoir and Recommend Avoiding Contact with Edgewood Lake and a Section of Tiogue Lake

Published on Friday, July 17, 2026

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have lifted the recommendation to avoid recreational activities at Wenscott Reservoir in North Providence. The harmful algae bloom (HAB) caused by blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) has cleared. Recent water testing results show algae levels are low and no toxins were detected at multiple locations, meeting safety guidelines.

RIDOH and DEM are also advising people to avoid contact with Edgewood Lake at Roger Williams Park in Providence and Briar Point Beach on Tiogue Lake in Coventry due to HABs. Collected water samples at these locations confirmed potentially harmful levels of cyanobacteria.

All recreation, including swimming, fishing, boating and kayaking, is high risk to health and recommended to be avoided at these locations. HABs are caused by blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, which are naturally present in bodies of water. HABs can produce toxins which can be harmful to humans and animals.

Use caution in all areas of Edgewood Lake and Tiogue Lake as HABs can move locations in ponds and lakes. Initial samples collected at these locations exceeded the advisory threshold. People should not drink untreated water or eat fish from affected waterbodies. Pet owners should not allow pets to drink or swim in this water. This advisory recommendation remains in effect until further notice. To confirm the water is free from toxins and high cell counts, water samples will be collected to lift the advisory when the bloom has cleared from the affected waterbody.

Skin contact with water containing HABs can cause symptoms such as skin rashes, sore throat and irritation of the eyes and nose. Swallowing water containing HABs can cause stomachache, diarrhea, vomiting and nausea. More serious, but less common health effects associated with swallowing contaminated water may affect the liver and nervous system, cause irregular heartbeat, dizziness, or seizures.

Young children, pets and people with certain underlying health conditions or who are immunocompromised may be at greater risk for illness. Anyone who experiences symptoms after contact with water containing HABs should contact a healthcare provider.

If you or your pet come into contact with an algal bloom (HAB):

Rinse your skin with clean water right away.

Shower and wash your clothes when you get home.

If your pet was exposed, wash it with clean water immediately and don’t let it lick algae from its fur.

Call a vet if your pet shows signs of illness like tiredness, no eating, vomiting, diarrhea or other symptoms within a day.

If you feel sick after contact, call a healthcare provider.

Affected waters may exhibit bright to dark green scum along the shoreline, with thick algae floating on the surface. It may resemble green paint, pea soup, or green cottage cheese. If you see water like this, people and pets should avoid contact with the water.

To report suspected blue-green algae blooms, contact DEM’s Office of Water Resources at DEM.OWRCyano@dem.ri.gov or call 401-222-4700, Press 3, and select Office of Water Resources. If possible, send a photograph of the reported algae bloom. For more information and the Cyanobacteria Tracker Dashboard that lists current advisories and data, visit: www.dem.ri.gov/bluegreen