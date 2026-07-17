Celebrate America's 250th Birthday! A Free Day of Family Fun, History, Music and Drone Show Finale

The skies above Garrett County will come alive on Saturday, July 18, as the Garrett 250 Birthday Bash concludes with a spectacular drone light show celebrating America's 250th anniversary and the history, people, and spirit of Garrett County.

Beginning at 9:30 p.m., 300 synchronized drones will create animated images and patriotic scenes high above the Garrett County Fairgrounds in a choreographed performance designed to inspire audiences of all ages.

Event organizers encourage attendees to spend the day enjoying the Birthday Bash before staying for the grand finale. The all-day event is free and open to the public and features live entertainment, historical exhibits, family activities, food vendors, community displays, and patriotic celebrations.

"The drone show is truly the perfect ending to a day of celebrating Garrett County and America together," said Sarah Myers, Chair of the Garrett 250 Commission. "Whether you've been with us all day or are joining us that evening, we invite everyone to experience this one-of-a-kind performance from the best seat in the county."

For the best experience, spectators are encouraged to watch from inside the Garrett County Fairgrounds or the fairgrounds parking areas. Unlike fireworks, drone shows have a designated front and back to the show. While the drones may be visible from other locations, images and animations may appear distorted or difficult to recognize when viewed from alternate locations.

To help guests arrive safely and conveniently, a free shuttle service will operate throughout the day. The shuttles will run continuously. Note: the RED stop is at the McHenry Business Park at 2000 Bumble Bee Road, Accident, MD 21520 and the BLUE stop is Garrett College at Allen S. Paugh Sr Rd, McHenry, MD 21541 dropping off at the Garrett County Fairgrounds. The final shuttle to the fairgrounds departs at 8:45 p.m., and attendees planning to watch the drone show should arrive well before that time.

If weather prevents the performance on Saturday evening, the drone show will move to its scheduled rain date of Sunday, July 19, at 9:30 p.m. The drone show is the only Garrett 250 Birthday Bash activity with a designated rain date.

Guests are encouraged to receive real-time event notifications by texting Garrett250 to 888777 for weather updates, shuttle information, and any announcements regarding the drone show and events. Also, visit https://bit.ly/4vDL9gz for the Frequently Asked Questions.