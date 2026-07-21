Merit Restorations Strengthens Northern Virginia Presence with Acquisition of Winchester-based GearClean

New Winchester location and experienced local team enhance emergency response across Northern Virginia and the surrounding region

We're building more than a restoration company. We are building a team that cares deeply about people, the communities we serve, and each other.” — Sam Chapman, CEO of Merit Restorations

PURCELLVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merit Restorations today announced the acquisition of Winchester-based restoration specialist GearClean, establishing a permanent presence in Winchester while strengthening its ability to serve homeowners, businesses and referral partners throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Western Loudoun County and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.Founded in 2006, GearClean has earned a reputation for industry excellence, trusted relationships and helping homeowners and businesses recover after fire, water, mold and other property damage. The company shares Merit Restorations' commitment to restoring what matters most, making it a natural fit as Merit continues building a leading regional restoration platform.For customers, this partnership means the best of both organizations: the trusted reputation and community presence GearClean has built over nearly two decades, combined with the expanded technologies, resources, and capabilities of Merit Restorations. Existing projects and emergency response services will continue without interruption as the GearClean brand transitions to Merit Restorations."We're building more than a restoration company," said Sam Chapman, CEO of Merit Restorations. "We are building a team that cares deeply about people, the communities we serve, and each other. GearClean has built that same kind of culture over the last two decades, which made this partnership feel like a natural fit from the very beginning. Together, we'll continue serving our customers, supporting one another, and making a meaningful difference across the region.""Choosing Merit Restorations was an easy decision because we saw a company that shares our values and genuinely cares about its people," said Richie Pfifer, Owner of GearClean. "This partnership allows us to preserve everything our customers know and trust while creating new opportunities for our team and the families and businesses that rely on us."The acquisition marks the first strategic partnership since Merit Restorations' recent growth investment from Brenton Point Capital Partners and the beginning of the company's long-term strategy to build the leading restoration platform in the region.About GearCleanFounded in 2006, GearClean is a full-service restoration and remediation company serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Western Loudoun County and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. The company specializes in water mitigation, fire restoration, mold remediation, contents restoration, document recovery, reconstruction, specialty cleaning and emergency response services. GearClean’s IICRC-certified technicians utilize advanced restoration technologies to help customers recover quickly and safely from property damage.About Merit RestorationsMerit Restorations is a full-service restoration and reconstruction company specializing in residential and commercial property damage caused by fire, water, mold, storms and other disasters. Headquartered in Purcellville, Virginia, the company provides 24/7 emergency response, mitigation, reconstruction and restoration services from locations in Virginia and Texas. Merit Restorations is expanding through partnerships with high-quality restoration companies that share its commitment to exceptional customer service, technical excellence and helping customers recover when disaster strikes. For more information, visit https://meritrestorations.com /.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.