Michigan Family Law Firm, Wilson Kester, Named One of America’s Fastest-Growing Public Companies

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilson Kester is proud to announce its inclusion on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the prestigious annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This national recognition highlights the firm's exceptional growth, continued expansion, and unwavering commitment to providing outstanding family law representation to clients across Michigan. The Inc. 5000 recognizes companies based on their three-year revenue growth and celebrates the entrepreneurs and organizations driving innovation and economic impact nationwide.Since its founding, Wilson Kester has remained dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate some of life's most difficult transitions with compassionate guidance and strategic legal advocacy. What began as a vision to redefine the client experience in family law has evolved into one of Michigan's fastest-growing family law firms, serving thousands of clients through offices in Traverse City, Grand Rapids, and Metro Detroit, as well as through virtual services across the state."This recognition on the Inc. 5000 is an incredible honor and a reflection of the dedication, talent, and passion of our entire team," said Shelley Kester, Founder and CEO of Wilson Kester. "When I founded Wilson Kester, the vision was to build a law firm that not only delivers exceptional legal representation but also genuinely improves the lives of the individuals, families, and communities we serve. Being recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America affirms that staying true to our values—putting clients first, investing in our people, and continually striving for excellence—creates lasting success. We are grateful to our clients for the trust they've placed in us, proud of what our team has accomplished, and excited to continue expanding our reach while making a meaningful impact."Wilson Kester's continued growth has been fueled by strategic expansion, the addition of experienced attorneys and support staff, and an unwavering focus on client experience. The firm has invested heavily in building a collaborative team culture while expanding access to high-quality family law services throughout Michigan.Today, Wilson Kester represents clients in a full range of family law matters, including divorce , child custody, parenting time, child support, adoption, prenuptial agreements, post-judgment modifications, and other domestic relations matters. By combining experienced legal counsel with personalized service, the firm has earned the trust of thousands of Michigan families while continuing to raise the standard for client care.The Inc. 5000 recognition marks another milestone in Wilson Kester's journey and reinforces its commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and delivering meaningful results for clients. As the firm looks toward the future, it remains focused on expanding its reach, attracting exceptional legal talent, and continuing to serve families across Michigan with the same compassion and excellence that have defined the firm since its inception.About Wilson KesterWilson Kester is a Michigan-based family law firm dedicated exclusively to divorce, child custody, parenting time, child support, adoption, and other family law matters. With offices in Traverse City, Grand Rapids, and Metro Detroit, the firm serves clients throughout Michigan with experienced legal counsel, compassionate advocacy, and a client-first approach. Wilson Kester has helped thousands of families navigate life's most challenging transitions while remaining committed to empowering clients to move forward with confidence.

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