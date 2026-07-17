Hollywood's Favorite Vineyard in Santa Clarita to Sell at Auction via Concierge Auctions

Turnkey Los Angeles-Area Winery and Beloved Filming Location for Westworld, Bones, and More to Sell in Cooperation with Coldwell Banker

Agua Dulce Winery is the rare property that operates as a genuine business as much as it is a lifestyle destination.” — Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agua Dulce Winery, a thriving 90-acre vineyard estate and one of Southern California's most sought-after filming locations, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Mike Goldfarb of Coldwell Banker Realty and in collaboration with John Arden of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. Listed for $10 million and selling to the highest bidder, the property offers a rare convergence of turnkey hospitality business, celebrity filming pedigree, and vineyard living just 40 minutes from Hollywood. Bidding is scheduled to open on 6 August via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and will culminate live on 15 August as a part of the RM Sotheby's stage at Monterey Car Week, Concierge Auctions' inaugural live real estate auction during the prestigious Pebble Beach event.

Situated within the newly designated Sierra Pelona Valley wine appellation in northern Los Angeles County, Agua Dulce Winery spans 90 contiguous acres and presents buyers with a fully operational, income-generating business from day one. At its heart is a thriving wine club with more than 3,500 members, complemented by retail wine sales, event hosting, and short-term rental income—all underpinned by mature, producing vineyards planted to chardonnay, zinfandel, sangiovese, syrah, and cabernet.

"Agua Dulce Winery is the rare property that operates as a genuine business as much as it is a lifestyle destination," said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "Its turnkey revenue streams, Hollywood filming credentials, and proximity to Los Angeles make it one of the most distinctive and versatile wine-country offerings we have brought to market. By creating a defined timeline and competitive bidding environment, we are connecting this irreplaceable asset with the global audience it deserves."

"Agua Dulce Winery is only 35 minutes from West Los Angeles, but feels like a different world," said Goldfarb. "What makes this property so exceptional is its proven ability to generate income across multiple streams simultaneously—events, short-term rentals, and filming—while delivering a private vineyard lifestyle that simply cannot be found this close to a major metropolitan market."

Few properties can claim a filmography as impressive as their acreage. Agua Dulce Winery has served as a backdrop for some of Hollywood's most recognizable productions, including Westworld, Mayans, Bones, Parks and Recreation, NCIS: LA, and Disney's Promised Land—a testament to the property's dramatic Sierra Pelona Valley setting and its prime position within the coveted 30-Mile Zone around Hollywood. That filming legacy has made Agua Dulce one of the most recognized names in the valley, combining storybook vineyard aesthetics with a proven commercial track record.

A meticulously crafted two-story barn anchors the estate's event and hospitality operations, offering a sought-after venue for weddings, concerts, and private celebrations. The guest home features an open-concept layout with soaring ceilings with vineyard views throughout, a dedicated wine cellar lined floor to ceiling in French oak barrels, a tasting room and retail space, a barrel warehouse, and a caretaker residence round out the on-site infrastructure—all fully operational and turnkey for a new owner.

The sale further builds on Concierge Auctions' growing expertise in vineyard and wine-country real estate through the Global Wine & Vineyard Division—the only auction platform dedicated exclusively to winery, vineyard, and wine-country real estate worldwide. Most recently, the division closed the sale of Benessere Vineyards, a historic 42-acre St. Helena estate and winery in the heart of Napa Valley, for $10.15 million in just 77 days of auction marketing.

Agua Dulce is a rural pocket of northern Los Angeles County known for its dramatic rock formations, small-town character, and long-standing wine culture. The Sierra Pelona Valley's distinct growing conditions recently earned the region its own federally recognized appellation, drawing wine enthusiasts to its tasting rooms and vineyard trails. Nearby Santa Clarita adds dining, shopping, and entertainment, while the surrounding foothills invite hiking and outdoor recreation. Montrose Regional Airport is approximately 40 minutes away, with Hollywood Burbank Airport 40 minutes and LAX one hour from the property.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography credited to Agua Dulce Winery and Concierge Auctions

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

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