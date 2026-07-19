Sulthanul Arif Advances AI Modernization With Measurable Healthcare Operations Results

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sulthanul Arif, Data Engineering Senior Manager at Accenture and Principal AI Architect supporting a major U.S. healthcare organization, is leading an AI modernization initiative focused on transforming healthcare data and operational processes through practical, production-ready artificial intelligence solutions.Arif is responsible for an AI Innovation Program, which currently tracks 25 AI use cases from concept to deployment, with more than 15 years of experience in Data Engineering, Cloud Modernization, and the Healthcare Technology Sectors. The program has created 4 production-level solutions which have achieved approximately $250,000 in savings (by streamlining processes) through greater efficiencies and automated process execution.AI-driven code review agents are automating software review processes, a development suite helps accelerate data pipeline engineering and generate synthetic HIPAA-compliant testing data with the test data synthesizer. The reporting modernization solution is streamlining business intelligence workflow.Arif has recently contributed to Artificial Intelligence Development in addition to being involved across multiple Large Scale Healthcare Data Modernization initiatives. He was the primary architect for the migration of 200+ legacy data pipelines from Teradata to Google BigQuery within a 12-month period without a single major production failure and directed engineering teams supporting the healthcare platforms that serve over 3 million members.He has experience in: Google Cloud platform (GCP); AI; Machine Learning; Cloud data architectures; Governance; and Healthcare data compliance. He has helped businesses transition from old infrastructure to new, improve data quality, implement automated business processes, and create large-scale Cloud (or Cloud-based) platforms.Arif is certified through the following: Google, AI Pro & AI Agent Development Kit & has advanced training in Cloud Architect & Agentic AI. He assists the Healthcare industry with responsibly implementing new technology, while keeping security, compliance & operational reliability intact.For more information, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sulthanularif About Sulthanul ArifSulthanul Arif is a Data Engineering Senior Manager and Principal AI Architect in Philadelphia, PA, with an emphasis on leading Cloud Modernization. He is primarily focused on Healthcare Data Platforms, Artificial Intelligence and Google Cloud Technologies, as well as Large-Scale Enterprise Data Transformation projects.

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