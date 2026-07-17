Nicolas Andrew Bushnell Convicted for 2023 Murder of Breann Lang

July 16, 2026

(Kenai, AK)â€“ Yesterday, 33-year-old Nicolas Bushnell was convicted by a Kenai jury of First-Degree Murder for the 2023 strangulation death of Breann Lang.

Over the course of the trial, the jury heard how Bushnell became convinced Ms. Lang was influenced by a demonic presence. His belief was fueled by the use of illicit controlled substances. Bushnell decided to kill Ms. Lang so that he could eliminate this perceived demonic presence. Forensic examination of Ms. Lang and the crime scene showed that Bushnell strangled Ms. Lang to death. The case was investigated by the Kenai Police Department with support from members of the State of Alaska Crime Lab and State of Alaska Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2, 2026.

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Scot H. Leaders and District Attorney Daniel L. Strigle, with the assistance of paralegals Crystal Locke and Julie Craig, and Law Office Assistants Penny Marsters and Kenzie Powell.

Questions: Contact District Attorney Scot H. Leaders (scot.leaders@alaska.gov) or District Attorney (Daniel.Strigle@alaska.gov).

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we no longer post links to referenced records. Records filed in a federal court are readily available at Docket Search or PACER, and records filed in a State of Alaska court are readily available from the Alaska Court System (Trial Courts - Alaska Court System and Search for an Appellate Case). Contact Sam Curtis to request a referenced record that is not readily available from a court or on the internet, or contact law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov to submit a formal Alaska Public Records Act request.