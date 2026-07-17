Former Seward Police Department Officer Matthew Susko Convicted and Sentenced for Driving With Screen Operating

July 16, 2026

(Seward, AK) â€“ Today, Magistrate Judge Christina Teaford sentenced former Seward Police Department Officer Matthew Susko, 40, to a fine of $600.00 for the offense of Driving With Screen Operating.

On Nov. 8, 2024, Susko was tasked with transporting a 15-year-old female from Seward to Soldotna following the 15-year-old’s arrest. During the 102-mile nighttime drive in poor road conditions, Susko was observed on body-worn camera actively manipulating his cell phone or having the active screen viewable for a total of 15 minutes. During those 15 minutes, Susko drove an estimated distance of 12.5 miles. The longest observed incident was 4 minutes during which Susko was either texting or using an app with one hand, both hands, or holding the phone with one hand with the active phone screen within his line of sight. Although law enforcement officers may be permitted to drive while operating a mobile device in certain circumstances, including during an emergency, Susko’s behavior fell outside that limited exception.

While the offense of Driving With Screen Operating typically carries a maximum penalty of $500.00, Susko violated the law while in a Highway Safety Zone in Soldotna, which permits a higher fine.

As part of his guilty plea Susko permanently relinquished his Alaska Police Officer Certification and agreed to enter his name into the National Decertification Index. Susko’s relinquishment of certification permanently bars him from working as a law enforcement officer in Alaska.

Assistant Attorney General Daniel Shorey of the Office of Special Prosecutions prosecuted the case. Seward Police Department Deputy Chief Karl Schaefermeyer investigated and referred the matter for prosecution.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we no longer post links to referenced records. Records filed in a federal court are readily available at Docket Search or PACER, and records filed in a State of Alaska court are readily available from the Alaska Court System (Trial Courts - Alaska Court System and Search for an Appellate Case). Contact Sam Curtis to request a referenced record that is not readily available from a court or on the internet, or contact law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov to submit a formal Alaska Public Records Act request.