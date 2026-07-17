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MACMR to meet Tuesday, July 21, in D’Iberville

BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Advisory Commission on Marine Resources will meet Tuesday, July 21, at the City of D’Iberville’s City Council Boardroom, located at 10383 Auto Mall Parkway in D’Iberville.

 

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. The meeting will broadcast live on the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources’ YouTube channel at the following link: https://youtube.com/live/DhI6R_hI0IQ?feature=share. Please note that questions and public comments will not be answered via the live stream. The meeting is also archived for later viewing on the agency’s YouTube page.

 

An agenda is attached.

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MACMR to meet Tuesday, July 21, in D’Iberville

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