Notice of Public Hearing- Rezones- August 10, 2026

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

Notice is hereby given that the Oconto County Land and Water Resources Committee will hold public hearings on 8/10/2026 at the Oconto County Courthouse, Building A, Third Floor, Room 3041 on the proposed redistricting of the following properties under the Oconto County Zoning Ordinance.

APPLICATION NO. 1 at 8:30 AM for Ronald & Ruth Zeismer, 5847 SunnyBrook Rd., Lena, WI 54139, Agent: Paul Shallow, to rezone from Agricultural District to Rural Residential District. Location of the property is in Section 10, T29N, R20E, Town of Lena. 5847 SunnyBrook Rd.

APPLICATION NO. 2 immediately following application no. 1 for Roy and Joyce Cartwright, 6433 Geano Beach Rd., Abrams, WI 54101, Agent: Paul Shallow, to rezone from Agricultural District to Rural Residential District. Location of the property is in Section 9, T26N, R20E, Town of Little Suamico. 6433 Geano Beach Rd.

APPLICATION NO. 3 immediately following application no. 2 for Abrams Spotlight Productions Inc., 5852 Maple St., Abrams, WI 54101, Agent: William Koehne, to rezone from Residential Single Family District to Neighborhood Commercial District. Location of the property is in Section 27, T27N, R20E, Town of Abrams. 5860 Maple St.

APPLICATION NO. 4 immediately following application no. 3 for Mark & Teri Karcz, W1242 Town Hall Dr., Pulaski, WI 54166, Agent: Brook Sikorski, to rezone from Agricultural District to Rural Residential District. Location of the property is in Section 14, T26N, R19E, Town of Chase. West of 7906 County Rd. S

Notice is further given that printed copies of the proposed rezoning’s are available for public inspection in the Zoning Office, Courthouse, Oconto, Wisconsin during regular office hours.





Dated this July 15, 2026

THE OCONTO COUNTY LAND AND WATER RESOURCES COMMITTEE OF THE OCONTO COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

By: Patrick Virtues, Zoning Administrator







