Stephen T. Morrow of Rhoades & Morrow Receives Eagle of Justice Award at DTLA 2026 Annual Convention

Joseph J. Rhoades and Stephen T. Morrow with Eagle of Justice award

Rhoades & Morrow partner Stephen T. Morrow is recognized by the DTLA for extraordinary efforts to protect Delawareans and the civil justice system.

From the courtroom to his work on insurance reform, Steve has been a steadfast voice for Delaware consumers and injury victims. Our firm is proud to see him honored with this award.” — Joe Rhoades

WILMINGTON, DE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhoades & Morrow is proud to announce that partner Stephen T. Morrow received the Eagle of Justice Award during the Delaware Trial Lawyers Association’s 2026 Annual Convention.

The Eagle of Justice Award recognizes DTLA members who make extraordinary efforts to protect all Delawareans in promoting the civil justice system. It is a rare distinction that, according to the firm’s announcement language, has been awarded to only nine attorneys in the last quarter century.

Morrow’s recognition reflects both his longstanding leadership within the Delaware legal community and his continued service on issues affecting consumers across the state. He was recently appointed to serve on the Delaware Automobile Insurance Reform Task Force, established by Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 111 to develop consumer cost-saving legislation, regulations, and policies related to automobile insurance in Delaware.

In that role, he helped examine ways to accomplish savings for automobile insurance consumers in Delaware. His appointment aligns with the task force’s stated purpose of addressing rising automobile insurance costs in both private passenger and commercial markets.

Morrow is also a past president of the Delaware Trial Lawyers Association and currently serves as co-chair of its legislative committee. These roles underscore his sustained commitment to protecting access to justice and supporting the civil justice system in Delaware.

He is pictured with Rhoades & Morrow partner Joe Rhoades, who is also a past recipient of the Eagle of Justice Award. Their shared recognition reflects the firm’s longstanding involvement in trial advocacy and leadership within Delaware’s plaintiffs’ bar.

For more information about Rhoades & Morrow and its work as Delaware personal injury lawyers, visit the firm’s website.

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