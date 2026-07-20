Planned PEThood of Georgia Reports 65% Increase in Animals Helped During First Half of 2026

Planned PEThood First Half 2026 By The Numbers Planned PEThood FIDO Mobile Spay Neuter Planned PEThood of Georgia

9,505 cats and dogs served through affordable veterinary care, community outreach, rescue, and prevention programs

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planned PEThood of Georgia, a 501(c)(3) animal welfare nonprofit with 16 years of lifesaving impact, has released its 2026 First Half Impact Report, highlighting an incredible start to the year. Between January and June, the nonprofit served 9,505 unique cats and dogs through its affordable veterinary clinic, mobile spay/neuter program, community outreach events, rescue efforts, and Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) services, which is a 65% increase over the first half of 2025.

One of the organization's most significant accomplishments was completing 4,554 low-cost spay/neuter surgeries, nearly doubling the number performed during the same period last year. The FIDO Mobile Spay/Neuter Clinic, launched in February, completed 734 surgeries and expanded Planned PEThood's overall surgical capacity by 16%. The organization now employs four full-time veterinarians to meet the growing demand for affordable care.

"Every number in this report represents a life changed, and I am incredibly proud of the impact we had during the first half. But none of this happens without our talented staff members, volunteers and supportive community.” said CJ Bentley, CEO of Planned PEThood.

“As a nonprofit organization, donations from individuals, businesses, and foundations make Planned PEThood’s work possible. Every surgery, every free outreach clinic, every rescued kitten, and every family we help is made possible through the generosity of donors who believe prevention is the most compassionate solution.” added Bentley.

During the first six months of the year, Planned PEThood also:

* Completed 6,949 affordable and free wellness appointments in its Duluth, Georgia clinic, a 61% increase over 2025.

* Expanded its low-cost TNVR program from one surgery day each week to three, completing 581 community cat surgeries, a 108% increase year over year.

* Held five free community outreach clinics, providing vaccines and preventive veterinary care to 923 pets in underserved communities including Banks County, Gwinnett County, Jackson County and White County.

* Rescued, treated, and found loving homes for 186 cats and kittens, including companion cats and working barn cats.

* Educated 83 foster caregivers and pet owners through neonatal kitten care classes.

Planned PEThood has the surgical capacity to serve additional communities and welcomes partnerships with neighboring counties, shelters, and rescue organizations seeking greater access to affordable, high-quality spay and neuter services.

Unlike many organizations that focus primarily on rescuing animals after they become homeless, Planned PEThood focuses on prevention - keeping pets healthy, helping families access affordable veterinary care, reducing unwanted litters, and preventing animals from entering shelters in the first place.

"I want to take a moment to recognize a few of our supporters and sponsors from the first half of 2026, who helped make this work possible." said CJ Bentley. "Thank you, PetSmart Charities, Petco Love, Petfinder, FIDO Fixers, Sunstate Foundation, Marvin Lim (Georgia State Representative), Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, WEG, The Mug-Z-Moo Fund and the hundreds of individuals who believe in our mission. We are so grateful.”

The complete 2026 First Half Impact Report is available at PEThoodGA.org/Reports. Donations to support Planned PEThood's lifesaving work can also be made online and will directly fund affordable veterinary care, community outreach, rescue efforts, and spay/neuter programs that keep pets healthy, families together, and animals out of shelters. Visit PEThoodGA.org/Give.

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