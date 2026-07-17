Made in the Shade Little Rock Named "Best of the Best" for Fifth Consecutive Year by AY About You

Central Arkansas Readers Vote Local Window Treatment Specialists Top Choice in Fabrics, Draperies & Window Treatments Category for 2026

Being voted 'Best of the Best' by the people of Central Arkansas for five years running is the highest honor we could receive.”
— Mike Kirby
LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made in the Shade Little Rock has been named "Best of the Best 2026" in the Fabrics, Draperies & Window Treatments category by AY About You magazine—the fifth consecutive year the Central Arkansas window treatment company has earned this prestigious designation. Determined exclusively by reader votes, the award recognizes Made in the Shade Little Rock as the top choice among consumers in the region.

"Our 'Best Of' designation goes to only the very top percentage of each category," said Heather Baker, President and Publisher of AY Media Group. "The eventual winners are the very, very best at what they do, voted on by the most important audience there is: their customers and the general buying public."

The AY About You "Best Of" badge has become a cherished designation for companies, organizations, and individuals throughout Arkansas. Unlike paid advertising placements, the award cannot be purchased—the only way to earn it is through the votes of the general public in the magazine's annual reader poll.

"This makes AY About You's 'Best Of' badge a real prize and why so many of the companies and organizations that win it proudly display it in their places of business, in advertising, even on delivery and service vehicles," Baker added. "AY About You's 'Best Of' designation is something that cannot be purchased; the only way to get it is by the vote of the general public in our reader's poll."

"Being voted 'Best of the Best' by the people of Central Arkansas for five years running is the highest honor we could receive," said Mike Kirby, co-owner of Made in the Shade Little Rock. "This recognition belongs to our entire team—from our design consultants who work one-on-one with clients in their homes, to our installation professionals who bring those designs to life. Every vote represents a customer who trusted us with their home, and we don't take that lightly."

The fifth consecutive "Best of the Best" recognition caps a remarkable period for Made in the Shade Little Rock. Earlier this year, the company was named a Top 5 franchise location for the eighth consecutive year, ranking #4 among 152 locations in the Made in the Shade international network. The company has reported 21% year-over-year sales growth and a 130% surge in outdoor patio shade installations.

"Ron and I founded this company in 2017 with a commitment to exceptional service and design expertise," added Kirby, referencing co-owner Ron Carter. "Nine years later, having our community vote us the best in Arkansas—year after year—validates everything we've worked to build. We're grateful to every customer who cast a vote and to the AY Media Group for creating a platform that celebrates local businesses."

About Made in the Shade Little Rock

Made in the Shade Little Rock is a family-owned window treatment company serving residential and commercial clients throughout Central Arkansas. Co-owned by Mike Kirby and Ron Carter, the company specializes in custom blinds, shades, shutters, and draperies, with particular expertise in motorized shade systems and outdoor patio solutions. As a Platinum Somfy Motorized Shade Dealer and part of the Made in the Shade North American franchise network, the company combines cutting-edge technology with personalized local service.

About AY Media Group

AY Media Group, led by President and Publisher Heather Baker, publishes AY About You magazine, celebrating the best of Arkansas living, dining, entertainment, and business. The annual "Best Of" reader poll recognizes top companies, organizations, and individuals across dozens of categories as voted by the Arkansas public.

For more information, visit www.madeintheshadelr.com.

Mike Kirby
Made in the Shade Little Rock
+1 501-672-0023
email us here

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Made in the Shade Little Rock Named "Best of the Best" for Fifth Consecutive Year by AY About You

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Made in the Shade Little Rock
+1 501-672-0023
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Since 1997, I have been helping businesses across the country with their digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO) strategies. As an Air Force veteran, I bring a disciplined approach to my work, and my agency has won numerous awards in Search, Consulting, and Marketing throughout recent years. Together with my daughter Amber, I have become a leading specialist in running SEO and SEM for window treatment and awning companies. Our expertise in this niche has driven us to specialize in helping these businesses grow and expand nationwide. If you own or help run a window treatment, covering, or awning company, we are your ticket to more leads, phone calls, and higher Google rankings.

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