Zoooom Breaks Legacy Car History Monopoly With Its Next-Gen AI Vehicle Reports

Car history report

With the Launch of Next-Gen Vehicle Reports, Zoooom Breaks the Car History Monopoly and Stops the $40+ Consumer 'Rip-Off'

With Zoooom Car Reports, we are delivering a superior level of value for our customers and an unmatched product for a fraction of the cost.” — Christophe

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CYPRESS, CA – June 27, 2026Zoooom, the pioneering peer-to-peer automotive technology platform, today announced the launch of Zoooom Car Reports, a direct, unprecedented reckoning for the legacy vehicle history monopoly. By offering the exact same volume of core historical and technical data as major traditional players — but adding real-time AI assessments and localized transactional intelligence — Zoooom is completely transforming the impact of car reports and dismantling its bloated pricing structure.For decades, a single vehicle history report could cost $40+. Because all major players rely on the exact same underlying datasets, Zoooom views this legacy pricing model as an outright consumer rip-off. Zoooom's new initiative is rooted in its vision of democratizing automotive data and unlocking total transparency for everyday consumers.Dismantling the Paywall: The Most Aggressive Pricing in Automotive TechTo accelerate market adoption and empower consumers to gain confidence when transacting in the peer-to-peer marketplace, Zoooom is introducing a highly disruptive pricing structure:Always Free for Your Own Vehicle: Any car registered in a user's Zoooom Digital Garage receives full history reports completely free, without conditions. Zoooom is built on the core promise that no one should ever have to pay to access the data they already rightfully own.The Summer Launch Offer: From now until August 31, 2026, users can run up to three comprehensive vehicle reports completely free of charge (see website for full conditions).Zoooom Price Advantage: Starting September 1st, Zoooom will transition to a permanent, highly aggressive price positioning. While specific commercial tiers remain under wraps to protect Zoooom's market edge, the post-summer pricing will permanently slash traditional industry rates, undercutting even basic budget data aggregators while delivering significantly higher technical value.Zoooom Marketplace Plus Benefit: In a continuous commitment for service excellence, any buyer who runs a paid Zoooom report on a vehicle not saved in a Zoooom Digital Garage will receive a 100% refund on that report if they complete their transaction on the Zoooom marketplace using Stripe Zoooom Car Reports Goes Beyond with Advanced Features and a Unique Set of DataWhile legacy reports rely entirely on lagging administrative logs, police reports, or DMV registrations, the Zoooom Car Report introduces a suite of modern, highly actionable features guiding potential buyers to make the right decision:The "AI Walkaround" Integration: Users conduct a 60-second guided visual video scan of the car. Zoooom's proprietary AI immediately analyzes the footage to capture real-time cosmetic wear (such as body scratches or interior cabin condition) and actively verifies instrument clusters to ensure no warning lights are illuminated, significantly enriching the depth of the historical report.Actionable "What to Do Next" Framework: Instead of burying critical information in dense walls of text, Zoooom filters vehicle data into an immediate, prioritized checklist, explicitly flagging overdue services or open safety recalls.NHTSA Owner Complaints Context: Zoooom cross-references the specific vehicle make and model year with broader consumer databases. By flagging recurring, owner-reported mechanical and electrical vulnerabilities, Zoooom arms buyers with critical preventative knowledge before they buy that is simply not mentioned in any other reports.Localized Transaction & Tax Guidance: Unlike standard reports, Zoooom customizes the output based on the vehicle's exact jurisdictional location, explicitly calculating estimated state sales taxes and outlining regional title notarization or transfer laws.Integrated Pricing Guide: Estimated Private Party, Trade-in, and Dealer values are embedded directly into the history timeline, eliminating the need to cross-reference third-party valuation sites.A Message from Leadership"Zoooom continues to build unique capabilities that are fundamentally transforming the peer-to-peer car marketplace," said Sheng Wang, CEO and Co-Founder of Zoooom. "With the launch of Zoooom Car Reports, Zoooom once again establishes itself as an indispensable player in the industry, leveraging data to create advanced, customer-centric AI features. By removing the friction of legacy systems and connecting buyers and sellers the way consumers expect, we are eliminating both the 'trust deficit' and the unnecessary middleman markups that have plagued this industry for too many years.""Charging consumers exorbitant prices for simple database queries is an outdated practice," added Christophe G., Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Zoooom. "With Zoooom Car Reports, we are delivering a superior level of value for our customers and an unmatched product for a fraction of the cost. The Summer Launch Offer provides a unique opportunity for car sellers and buyers to engage with our brand and discover the most advanced peer-to-peer car marketplace in America. There has never been a better time to join the Zoooom community and benefit from our exclusive ecosystem."About ZoooomZoooom is an innovative automotive technology platform dedicated to bringing transparency, simplicity, and intelligence to the entire car ownership lifecycle. Leveraging proprietary technology, Zoooom develops user-centric solutions that break down traditional industry friction, creating a streamlined, cost-effective, and enjoyable experience for car owners, buyers, and sellers. Learn more at zoooom.me.Media Contact: PR Team — pr@zoooom.app — zoooom.me

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