2026-2027 Washington County Farm of the Year Accepting Applications

The Washington County Department of Business and Economic Development announces applications are now being accepted for the 2026-2027 Washington County Farm of the Year award.

Washington County, Maryland is home to many rich agricultural lands yielding essential products and commodities that support our community, state, and nation. The Washington County Farm of the Year award celebrates one exceptional farm and farm family that best exemplify this strong agricultural heritage through excellence in production, involvement in agricultural and community organizations, conservation and preservation efforts, and the use of technological advancements. Applicants may submit an application on behalf of their own farm or nominate a farm they admire for its contributions to local agriculture.

Eligible farms must be located primarily in Washington County and generate an annual gross income of at least $2,500. All applications must be submitted by September 11, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.

For further information or to obtain an application, please visit Farm of the Year – Washington County or contact Kelsey Keadle at (301) 573-7039 or [email protected].