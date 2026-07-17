Bowling Green Town Manager Elected President of State Local Government Management Association

PRESS RELEASE: July 15, 2026

CONTACT: Jeffrey Smith, Deputy Clerk, 804-633-6212

Bowling Green, VA – Bowling Green Town Manager India Adams-Jacobs has been elected President of the Virginia Local Government Management Association (VLGMA). She is the first African-American woman to hold this position in the organization's 80-year history.

Adams-Jacobs was elected by her peers at the Association’s Summer Conference held in June.

“This is a special honor to be recognized by my peers to lead VLGMA and represent our state’s local government management leaders,” commented Adams-Jacobs. “The profession of local government management is a high calling in our state, and I intend to spend the next year advancing the goals of the Association.”

A native of Bowling Green and a product of the Caroline County School system, Adams-Jacobs has over a decade of local government experience. Before joining Bowling Green Town Government, she served as Town Manager of Colonial Beach and was also Assistant to the Manager for the City of Petersburg. She holds the Credentialed Manager Designation from the International County/City Management Association (ICMA).

After graduating from George Mason University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration, she pursued her graduate studies at Virginia Tech. In 2014, she received a Master’s degree in public administration and a graduate certificate in local government management from Virginia Tech’s Center for Public Administration and Policy in 2015.

In just over two years, Adams-Jacobs has partnered with the Bowling Green Town Council to transform government by restoring financial stability, addressing critical utility infrastructure issues, and securing millions in grant awards for the town’s infrastructure needs.

“I love my town, my county and the profession I have chosen,” Adams-Jacobs said. “I am grateful to my family and mentors who have guided me to this point in my career.”