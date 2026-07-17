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Washington County to Host 2026 Emergency Preparedness Expo on October 10

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD (July 17, 2026) –The Office of Emergency ManagementDepartment of Public Relations and Marketing, and the Public Safety Training Center invite residents of all ages to attend the 2026 Emergency Preparedness Expo on Saturday, October 10, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Washington County Public Safety Training Center.

This free, family-friendly event is designed to educate, engage, and empower the community by providing valuable emergency preparedness resources and hands-on experiences. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with emergency response professionals, explore emergency vehicles and equipment, and learn how to better prepare themselves and their families for emergencies.

The Expo will feature a variety of interactive activities, educational exhibits, and demonstrations from local public safety agencies and community organizations. Families can enjoy kid-friendly activities while learning important preparedness skills in a fun and engaging environment.
Special guests Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol will be on-site throughout the event to meet with children and families, making the day both educational and entertaining for attendees of all ages.

The Emergency Preparedness Expo is free to attend and open to the public.

Event Details:

Saturday, October 10, 2026
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Washington County Public Safety Training Center

Additional event information, participating organizations, activities, and attractions will be announced on the Facebook Event page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1BMA2zqPET/

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Washington County to Host 2026 Emergency Preparedness Expo on October 10

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