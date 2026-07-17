Washington County to Host 2026 Emergency Preparedness Expo on October 10

This free, family-friendly event is designed to educate, engage, and empower the community by providing valuable emergency preparedness resources and hands-on experiences. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with emergency response professionals, explore emergency vehicles and equipment, and learn how to better prepare themselves and their families for emergencies.

The Expo will feature a variety of interactive activities, educational exhibits, and demonstrations from local public safety agencies and community organizations. Families can enjoy kid-friendly activities while learning important preparedness skills in a fun and engaging environment.

Special guests Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol will be on-site throughout the event to meet with children and families, making the day both educational and entertaining for attendees of all ages.

The Emergency Preparedness Expo is free to attend and open to the public.

Event Details:

Saturday, October 10, 2026

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Washington County Public Safety Training Center

Additional event information, participating organizations, activities, and attractions will be announced on the Facebook Event page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1BMA2zqPET/