Rest Tech Painting Expands Local Presence with New Office in Branford, CT

Rest Tech Team Painting

BRANFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rest Tech Painting is proud to announce its new office location at 119 Montowese St., Branford, CT 06405, deepening the company’s roots in the community and reinforcing its commitment to serving homeowners and businesses throughout Branford and the Connecticut Shoreline.As a local painting company that has built its reputation on quality workmanship, dependable service, and personal attention, Rest Tech Painting is excited to continue helping local property owners care for and improve the homes and buildings that make shoreline communities so special. From classic coastal homes to busy commercial spaces, the company provides residential and commercial painting services as well as carpentry repairs designed to keep properties looking their best.Whether customers want to refresh an interior, transform an exterior, repair worn trim, or restore damaged wood features, Rest Tech Painting offers thoughtful solutions tailored to each space. Their team is known for meticulous prep work, strong communication, and finishes that not only look beautiful, but are built to last.The new Branford office marks an important step for the company as it continues serving nearby communities with the same care and craftsmanship that have made it a trusted name along the shoreline.Being based in Branford allows Rest Tech Painting to stay closely connected to the people and properties they serve every day.“We love painting because it gives us the chance to help people see their home in a whole new way,” said Rich Desena of Rest Tech Painting. “There’s something incredibly rewarding about working in the communities around us and helping local homeowners transform their spaces into something they’re proud of for years to come.”With its new Branford location, Rest Tech Painting looks forward to continuing its work across the Connecticut Shoreline and helping even more local homeowners and businesses bring new life to their properties.For more information or to request an estimate, visit https://www.resttech.info/receive-an-estimate or call (203) 623-1720.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.